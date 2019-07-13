Wimbledon 2019 prize money: How much will this year's winners earn?

Serena Williams is the favourite to win the final - Action Plus

This year's prize money at Wimbledon has increased for an eighth year in a row with the overall pot standing at £38 million.

The men's and women's singles winners stand to earn the biggest slice of that pot with £2.35m each.

Novak Djokovic is on course to defend his men's title and is through to the final where he will play Roger Federer.

Serena Williams is one match away from winning an eighth Wimbledon title and elusive 24th grand slam title after easing past Barbora Strycova. She will face Simona Halep in the women's final.

First-round losers picked up £45,000, an increase of £6,000 on last year's figure.

Wimbledon’s total prize money for 2019 surpasses the 62.5m Australian dollars (£34.84m)at this year’s opening Grand Slam in Melbourne but is still lower than the $53m (£42.4m) prize pool at last year’s US Open.

The French Open recently announced an eight per cent increase in prize money for next month’s event, taking it to €42.6m.

Wimbledon’s prize money has trebled in the last decade.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships has also seen Court One’s new retractable roof in operation for the first time.