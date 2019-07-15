Wimbledon 2019 prize money: How much will Simona Halep and Novac Djokovic earn?

Simona Halep is richer to the tune of £2m after her victory on Saturday - Action Plus

This year's prize money at Wimbledon has increased for an eighth year in a row with the overall pot standing at £38 million.

The men's and women's singles winners, Novac Djokovic and Simona Halep, will earn the biggest slice of that pot with £2.35m each.

The women's final on Saturday saw Simona Halep play 'the match of her life' as she beat Serena Williams in straight sets to win her first Wimbledon final.

Yesterday, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer and defended his men's title in the longest Wimbledon final in history.

First-round losers picked up £45,000, an increase of £6,000 on last year's figure.

Wimbledon’s total prize money for 2019 surpasses the 62.5m Australian dollars (£34.84m)at this year’s opening Grand Slam in Melbourne but is still lower than the $53m (£42.4m) prize pool at last year’s US Open.

The French Open recently announced an eight per cent increase in prize money for next month’s event, taking it to €42.6m.

Novac Djkokovic has defended his Wimbledon title. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Wimbledon’s prize money has trebled in the last decade.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships has also seen Court One’s new retractable roof in operation for the first time.