Wimbledon 2019 draw: When is it, what TV channel is it on and what are latest odds and predictions for grand slam?

Court One's retractable roof is complete and ready to be used during this year's Championships - PA

What is it?

It’s the third grand slam of the year, the Wimbledon championships which run between Monday, July 1 until Sunday, July 14.

When is the draw for the championships?

The official draw will take place on Friday, June 28 at 10am.

How can I follow it?

The draw will not be televised but you can follow every match up with our live blog. Just bookmark this page and return on the Friday before the Championships begin.

What are the seedings?

Who are the defending champions?

Novak Djokovic and Angelique Kerber.

Kerber and Djokovic won last year's single's titles Credit: PA

Anything new for the tournament?

Yes. This will be the first time Wimbledon has featured a tie-break at 12-all in the final set to eliminate the marathon matches which have hampered scheduling and player performance in recent years.

In the women's draw, it will be the first tournament that will consist of 104 direct entrant players in the women's singles with 16 qualifiers and eight wildcards. The women's qualifying rounds will be increased with 128 players which is the same as the men's qualifying.

A £70 million retractable roof will also be in place on Court One for the first time. The project took three years to complete. The work has also generated extra rows taking the capacity up to 12,345.

Can I still buy tickets?

Of course. You’ve heard of the Wimbledon queue, right? You can turn up at Wimbledon Park and wait patiently for a small number of tickets available for Centre Court, Court One or Court Two. You’ll have to queue from around 6am on the morning, if not before in order to get lucky, though.

If you can’t get on the showcourts, you can also purchase a day pass which allows you access to all the ground courts from Nos 3 to 18. Prices start from £25. The All England Club will only accept cash on the day.

What TV channel are the Championships on?

You can watch coverage on BBC One and Two throughout the fortnight – and on the red button. You can also follow the Telegraph’s daily coverage.

Djokovic's bid to hold all four slam titles again was thwarted by Thiem at Roland Garros Credit: AFP

What are the latest odds?

Men’s champion latest odds:

Djokovic 6/4

Federer 10/3

Nadal 11/2

A Zverev 14/1

Tsitisipas 16/1

Del Potro 16/1

Kyrgios 25/1

Women’s champion latest odds:

Barty 4/1

S Williams 6/1

Kvitova 9/1

Osaka 9/1

Ka Pliskova 12/1

Kerber 12/1

Konta 12/1

What is our prediction?

Novak Djokovic's ambition of simultaneously holding all four grand slam singles titles was dashed by Dominic Thiem in their weather-hampered French Open semi-final earlier this month but the Serbian remains the leading contender to defend his title at SW19.

Djokovic sealed a fourth Wimbledon title with a comfortable win over Kevin Anderson last time out, and will be reeling from that Roland Garros heartache. We also fancy Alexander Zverev and Juan Martin del Potro to have decent runs on the grass.

Can Ashleigh Barty back up her French Open triumph with success at Wimbledon? Credit: Rex

In the women's draw, there are injury doubts hanging over two of the leading contenders in Serena Williams and Petra Kvitova.

Ashleigh Barty will look to follow up her maiden major at Roland Garros with victory at Wimbledon, but we're going to plump for world No 3, Karolina Pliskova.

Our predictions: Men's winner: Novak Djokovic.

Women's winner: Karolina Pliskova