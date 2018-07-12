Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal says he 'feels sorry' for rival Roger Federer after quarter-final drama

Rafael Nadal has said that he “feels sorry” for his rival Roger Federer after the Swiss legend suffered a shock quarter-final exit at Wimbledon.

Federer vowed to return to Wimbledon next year after a shock quarter-final defeat to Kevin Anderson denied him the chance of a ninth title.

Nadal and Novak Djokovic will contest a blockbuster semi-final on Friday while eighth seed Anderson will face fellow big server John Isner, seeded ninth, for a place in the final.

And after his marathon 7-5 6-7 (7/9) 4-6 6-4 6-4 victory after four hours and 47 minutes, Nadal said he had sympathy for his rival.

“I was playing tennis. I was not thinking much about what was going on in the other court,” Nadal said when asked if he was aware of Federer’s struggles against Anderson while he was locked in his battle with Del Potro.

“I am not that good to have the chance to think about all the things going on outside. I have a tough work having Juan Martin in front.

“Now is a reality that Federer is not here. He lost. That's part of our sport. That's all. I'm sorry for him, of course. But is impossible to win always, even for him. Even if will be probably a tough day for him because he had a lot of chances to win the match, match point, two sets to love. Is a tough day.

“But that's how works this sport. Even more here on grass. Just feel sorry for him and congrats to Kevin. Can't say anything else.”

Nadal is now the bookmakers’ favourite to win a third Wimbledon title — and 18th Grand Slam title — in Federer’s absence.