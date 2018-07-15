Wimbledon 2018 final: Kevin Anderson vs Novak Djokovic - live score and latest updates

Novak Djokovic returns a Kevin Anderson serve on Sunday - Getty Images Europe

3:24PM

Anderson* 2-6, 2-6 Djokovic (*next server) - Second set Djokovic

Anderson can't move his feet again - blaring a couple of forehands long - and Djokovic eases to 30-0. Credit Anderson though as an excellent volley and then clever backhand winner have us at 30-30. And then would you believe it a stinging Anderson return draws a missed Djokovic forehand, and for the first time today he has a break point. Djokovic saves it though after outlasting his opponent in another lengthy exchange and drawing a missed backhand. A trademark backhand winner down the line from Djokovic then brings up set point, which he takes with a biting service winner out wide.

After 1hr 12 min, Djokovic is a set away from his fourth Wimbledon title. Both players exit the court for a comfort break at the end of the set.

Credit: AFP

3:18PM

Anderson 2-6, 2-5 Djokovic* (*next server)

Anderson at least forces Djokovic to serve out the second set as he crunches a forehand winner away to complete a hold to 15. Djokovic looked like he had half an eye on his upcoming service game.

3:13PM

Anderson* 2-6, 1-5 Djokovic (*next server)

This must be so demoralising for Anderson. He plays a really excellent point but still loses what is a 17-shot rally after Djokovic scurries around the court and somehow keeps himself alive. Djokovic then bangs down an ace and flicks away a forehand winner for 40-15. But what have we here? Anderson connects beautifully with a couple of returns and gets to deuce on the Djokovic serve for the first time today. Anderson then looks like he'll finally earn himself a break point, but Djokovic again somehow comes out on top in another gruelling baseline exchange. Djokovic eventually holds with a sadistic wrong-footing forehand winner, and Anderson will serve to stay in the second set.

Story Continues

As it stands, Anderson has hit as many double faults (three) as he has aces.

3:06PM

Anderson 2-6, 1-4 Djokovic* (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Anderson's legs look like they weigh about a ton. He just can't get any spring and is broken to 15 in a pretty wretched game that includes a double fault and two unforced errors. Djokovic is playing this absolutely perfectly, and just making his exhausted opponent hit one extra ball.

Credit: AP

3:02PM

Anderson* 2-6, 1-3 Djokovic (*next server)

Incidentally it was the Wimbledon 2012 third round against Macros Baghdatis when Murray was penalised for a ball falling out of his pocket.

Anyway, back to the here and now. For pretty much the first time today, Anderson wins a long rally to go up 0-15, but Djokovic breezes through the next four points to hold.

2:57PM

Anderson 2-6, 1-2 Djokovic* (*next server)

Huge cheers for Anderson as an ace helps him on his way to 40-0. But he just can't move his feet today and three straight errors have us at deuce. Brutal accuracy from Djokovic who's painting the lines with his groundstrokes. Anderson is so anxious he's saying "Come on!" after pretty much every point he wins. A fourth game point then comes and goes after a double fault. On the next point a let is called mid-rally after a ball falls out of Anderson's pocket. I remember that happened a couple of times to Andy Murray in a match and he lost the point (I think it was the 2012 US Open semi against Tomas Berdych). Anderson eventually digs out the hold when Djokovic can't chase down a drop volley.

2:50PM

Anderson* 2-6, 0-2 Djokovic (*next server)

Centre Court is so flat, no-one really knows what to make of this. At least the mixed doubles final should be fun later!

Djokovic is maintaining such a good level, holding to 15 with a serve so accurate it sends chalk flying up into his opponent's eyes.

Credit: REUTERS

2:47PM

Anderson 2-6, 0-1 Djokovic* (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

First signs of frustration for Anderson as he nets a forehand for 15-30 after a brilliant Djokovic return. Another netted backhand gives Djokovic two break points at 15-40. And he only needs one - sending a backhand skidding onto the baseline to seal an early break. Anderson desperately challenges, but Hawk-Eye shows the ball to be in.

This is painful to watch, bringing back memories of Cilic's collapse last year against Federer.

2:41PM

Anderson* 2-6 Djokovic (*next server) - First set Djokovic

Djokovic isn't always the best closer of sets, but he's solid enough here and helped by a couple of Anderson errors. A wild Anderson forehand flies long and that's a hold to 15 for Djokovic and with it the first set.

After 29 minutes, Djokovic is a set to the good and Anderson is getting treatment on his right arm.

2:37PM

Anderson 2-5 Djokovic* (*next server)

Well played Big Kev. A second ace of the match seals the hold to 15, and Djokovic will serve for the first set.

Anderson has called for the trainer, it looks like an arm problem.

2:33PM

Anderson* 1-5 Djokovic (*next server)

A crisp forehand volley winner is the highlight of a love service hold for Djokovic. A fourth Wimbledon title feels inevitable at the moment.

"I'm still backing Kev" Credit: AFP

2:30PM

Anderson 1-4 Djokovic* (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

You feel for Anderson here. He looks a touch heavy-footed - understandably - and mistimes three forehands to fall down 15-40 and two break points. Djokovic only needs one, snaring his man with a low, dipping passing shot at Anderson's shoelaces.

2:26PM

Anderson* 1-3 Djokovic (*next server)

Anderson tries to gee himself up when he draws an error for 40-15, but Djokovic seals the hold on the next point with a clinical crosscourt forehand.

2:21PM

Anderson 1-2 Djokovic* (*next server)

First cry of "Come on!" from Anderson as a Djokovic backhand sails long for 30-0. Anderson then crunches a 137mph ace and a service winner out wide to complete a love hold.

Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley

2:18PM

Anderson* 0-2 Djokovic (*next server)

This sub-optimal start has prompted a conversation between Simon Briggs and me about the worst Wimbledon finals we've ever watched. I'm going Hewitt-Nalbandian in 2002; Simon's saying Sampras-Pioline in 1997.

But we are of course getting way ahead of ourselves just a game in and being very harsh on Big Kev.

That said, Djokovic holds breezily to 15 here as Anderson sprays a couple of forehands almost into the stands.

2:16PM

Anderson 0-1 Djokovic* (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Anderson wins the first point of the final when Djokovic sends a backhand long. Anderson then moves to 30-15 with a knifed volley winner, before a missed backhand and a forehand long present Djokovic with a break point at 30-40. Anderson duly double faults and Djokovic has the break.

Not the start Anderson was after.

2:11PM

Ready? Play

Anderson to serve first.

Credit: AFP

2:07PM

Coin toss is done

And the players are warming up. We'll be under way very soon.

2:02PM

The players are out

Big noise as you would expect, with lots of Serbian and South African flags fluttering in the sunshine. Wills and Kate among those in the Royal Box.

1:57PM

Excitement building

Centre Court is abuzz with anticipation, as the ball boys and girls come out to a rapturous reception.

1:47PM

Novak's back

Amazing to think that only a month ago Djokovic was in such a rage after exiting the French Open he suggested he would miss the grass-court season. Now here he is on the cusp of winning a fourth Wimbledon title.

Anderson meanwhile is looking to become the first non "big four" man to win Wimbledon since Lleyton Hewitt in 2002.

Credit: AFP

1:30PM

Head to head

Djokovic has won all of the last five meetings between the pair, with Anderson's only victory coming 10 years ago in Miami. Their most recent meeting came here at Wimbledon, and saw Djokovic battle back from losing the first two sets to win in five.

Will we be in for something similar today? Probably not.

12:58PM

And then there were two

So here we are. After two weeks of baking-hot sun and intriguing (if not always thrilling) tennis, 126 men have headed home and we are left with just the two finalists: Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic.

Were all things equal this would be a tricky match to call, what with Anderson's serve-heavy game well-suited to grass and his giant-killer pedigree burnished by defeating Roger Federer in Wednesday's quarter-final.

There is of course though a huge 6hr 36min cloud hanging over Anderson, whose body will surely be in bits after Friday's marathon semi-final against John Isner.

Anderson did at least theoretically have a day off yesterday but he looked drained of energy during his press commitments, and will be made to work extremely hard this afternoon by the almost sadistically durable Djokovic.

Hopefully Anderson can at least give a better account of himself than he did in his only previous major final - a heavy defeat to Rafael Nadal at last year's US Open where he looked overawed by the occasion.

Credit: Getty Images

One potential saving grace is the fact that Djokovic took a physical pounding himself in an epic semi-final against Nadal that spread over two days and did not finish until after 3.30pm yesterday.

When asked after his victory about Anderson, Djokovic said: "Well, I mean, considering he's playing only his second grand slam final, obviously he has a lot more to gain. If I take my last couple years, I don't have much to lose myself. I'm, again, in a grand slam final after a long time, after actually almost two years.

"Of course, we want this trophy. We want this match, both of us. Who is going to take it? I don't know. It really depends."

Djokovic is the heavy favourite with the bookies, and I personally think he'll win in straight sets today.

The players will step onto Centre Court - where temperatures are already in the high 20s and are expected to reach 30 degrees - at 2pm.