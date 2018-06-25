Wimbledon 2018 draw: Why Andy Murray could face Roger Federer in first-round, plus latest odds and our prediction

Andy Murray could be lining up to face Roger Federer in the opening round of Wimbledon - Copyright Â©Heathcliff O'Malley

What is it?

It’s the third grand slam of the year, the Wimbledon championships which run between Monday, July 2 until Sunday, July 15.

When is the draw for the championships?

The official draw will take place on Friday, June 29 at 10am.

When will the seeds be announced?

On Tuesday, June 26.

Will Serena Williams be seeded?

Good question. While Williams is entitled to a protected ranking after missing a year's tennis after giving birth to her daughter, the seeding dilemma is one for the All England Club to address.

It has a committee devoted to the subject, which will meet on Tuesday and then deliver it's verdict. While some in the game feel she would be deserving of a seeding to avoid the 36-year-old going up against a top player in the first round, some club officials feel it would be unfair to relegate a player who has worked hard all year to earn their place in the top 32.

The US Open confirmed on Saturday that it would treat new mothers as special cases, and help them out with seedings where appropriate. The ball is now in your court, Wimbledon.

Serena Williams will find out if she will be seeded at Wimbledon on Tuesday Credit: PA

What about Andy Murray, will the Briton be seeded?

The short answer is no. The two-times Wimbledon champion only returned from hip surgery at Queen's last week and is slowly working his way back to full fitness.

Murray is currently ranked No 156 and the agreement the ATP has in place with the All England Club is that current positions are given more weight over past performances.

Richard Lewis, chief executive of the All England Club, said: "We take into account grass-court results from preceding years but the agreement we have with the ATP is based on computer formula.

"Andy wouldn't be put in the top 32 if he isn't in that formula."

So could Murray face Roger Federer in first round?

It's quite possible that Murray could be drawn against the eight-times champion Roger Federer in the first round at SW19. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Kyle Edmund are other big names the 31-year-old could be unlucky enough to be drawn against.

Story Continues

Murray could go up against Federer in first round Credit: AFP

Who are the defending champions?

Roger Federer and Garbine Muguruza.

Can I still buy tickets?

Of course. You’ve heard of the Wimbledon queue, right? You can turn up at Wimbledon Park and wait patiently for a small number of tickets available for Centre Court, Court One or Court Two. You’ll have to queue from around 6am on the morning, if not before in order to get lucky, though.

If you can’t get on the showcourts, you can also purchase a day pass which allows you access to all the ground courts from Nos 3 to 18. Prices start from £25. The All England Club will only accept cash on the day.

People take their place in the Wimbledon queue Credit: Getty Images

What TV channel are the Championships on?

You can watch coverage on BBC One and Two throughout the fortnight – and on the red button. You can also follow the Telegraph’s daily coverage.

What are the latest odds?

Federer is the overwhelming favourite in the men’s singles. The Swiss didn’t drop a set during his run to an eighth Wimbledon title last year and is well rested after side-stepping the clay-court season for a second year running.

Nadal, who won an 11thFrench Open title earlier this month, is second favourite while Djokovic, Marin Cilic and Alexander Zverev are also among the front-runners.

Men’s champion latest odds:

Federer 6/4

Nadal 5/1

Djokovic 11/2

Cilic 12/1

A Zverev 8/1

Murray 8/1

In the women’s singles, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is favourite with the bookies to make it a hat-trick of titles this summer.

Serena Williams, who returned from maternity leave at the French Open, is hot on the Czech’s heels while last year’s winner Garbine Muguruza is also well backed to have a deep run.

Women’s champion latest odds:

Kvitova 11/1

S Williams 5/1

Muguruza 7/1

Kerber 10/1

Halep 12/1

Sharapova 12/1

What is our prediction?

While it’s hard to see past Federer winning a record-extending 21stgrand slam title, the women’s field is harder to call. The last six grand slams have been won by different women including three first-timers in the last three majors in Simona Halep, Caroline Wozniacki and Sloane Stephens.

We’re confident that after her success in Paris, world No 1 Halep can back up that success by winning in south west London too.