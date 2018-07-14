Wimbledon 2018: Controversy over decision to delay Serena Williams vs Angelique Kerber final for Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

Fans have reacted angrily to the decision by Wimbledon to delay the women’s singles final in order to finish the men’s semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic resumed their semi-final at 1pm on Saturday, after it was pushed back due to Kevin Anderson and John Isner’s six-and-a-half hour marathon match on Friday. The South African eventually reached the final after winning the fifth set 24-22.

Djokovic picked up his match with Nadal leading two sets to one, having battled to clinch a thrilling late tie-break on Friday night, before the Wimbledon curfew of 11pm forced the match to be suspended.

It means Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber will be made to wait to play their final, which had been due to get under way on Centre Court at 2pm.

Serena-Williams.jpg

Serena Williams has been made to wait (Getty Images)

Six-time doubles grand slam winner Reannae Stubbs was among those to tweet their disappointment with the decision: “i think they should play AFTER the woman final. Give the Women their due and give the boys more rest ....but i am NOT making the schedule.”