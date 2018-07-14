Wimbledon 2018: Angelique Kerber’s athleticism told in final victory over Serena Williams

The one major reservation I had about Serena Williams’ chances of winning Wimbledon was her fitness. In the end it was her physical shortcomings that cost her victory against Angelique Kerber. While Kerber moved beautifully, Serena struggled to get into position to play her shots.

Serena has done a magnificent job to get herself back to where she is now, given the fact that she has played only four tournaments this year. Let’s not forget that she had her baby only 10 months ago and for many weeks was unable to get back into training because of complications following the birth. To have played in the Wimbledon final in only her 14th comeback match is some achievement.

Kerber was just the player to take advantage of the fact that Williams has yet to rediscover the fluency of movement that helped her to become the greatest female player in history. If she is unable to get into the best position to play her shots, she is always likely to struggle to hit them with the same power and consistency.

I also thought there were times in the final when Serena looked a little tired – maybe seven matches over the last fortnight caught up with her – and her serve was clearly not the weapon that it usually is.

Having said all that, you have to give huge credit to Kerber. Holy mackerel, what a great athlete she is and what a clever player too. She knew that moving Serena around the court would be her best chance and she carried out that game plan perfectly. She knew that the longer the rally went on the greater her chance of winning the point.

Kerber’s movement was superb. She has great footwork and demonstrated what an advantage it is to get into position to play your shots. There were times when she got so low on her legs on the baseline that you almost thought she was praying. Her serve is a useful weapon too and I like the fact that she’s added aggression to her game.

Angelique Kerber overcame Serena Williams on Centre Court (Reuters)

I think everyone knows how highly I think of Serena, but I’ll look back on this as a great day for women’s tennis. I loved the fact that both women were so gracious at the end. I also think that Kerber’s victory will send out a message that even when Serena gets back to peak condition she won’t be having things all her own way.

Sunday’s match of the day: I reckon Kevin Anderson will have to have the best serving day of his life to have any chance of beating Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s men’s singles final. Holy cow, Anderson has had a wonderful tournament. He’s spent so long on Centre Court the last few days that Wimbledon might start charging him rent.

In Djokovic, however, Anderson will be facing one of the best returners in history. I remember saying a couple of years ago that Djokovic was the greatest all-round player I’ve ever seen. He’s had a tough time of late, but the way he beat Rafa Nadal suggested that he’s getting back to his absolute best.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory (PA)

People don’t often mention the serve as Djokovic’s biggest weapon, but whenever he needed it in the semi it was there. He also played the key points superbly.

Nadal really did very little wrong. He was great at the net and I love the way he has helped to bring the drop shot back into fashion. People used to think of the drop shot as a “cissy” stroke, but Nadal has turned it into a macho shot.

What the best players have taught me: Every day I’ve been recalling some of the things I’ve learned from the great players I’ve worked with over the years at the IMG Academy I founded in Florida.

I’m going to wrap up these recollections by talking about Serena Williams, who showed me that it’s possible to be a warrior on the court but a caring and loving person off it. I’ve known Serena and Venus since their father, Richard Williams, regularly brought his two girls to the academy. I loved working with the two of them and was proud to be a part of their team.

Serena Williams is a fierce competitor on the court (AP)

One thing that Serena has taught me over the years is that being a mean proposition on the court doesn’t mean that you have to be like that off it. For all her incredible competitiveness and hunger for success, Serena has the kindest of hearts. When I was ill with pneumonia a few years ago she almost filled the hospital with the flowers that she sent me. She’s a very special person.

And what I can teach you: Here’s my last tip for the fortnight. It’s not about technique or tactics, but more a general piece of advice.

The message is this: Never, ever argue with a critic. That was something my dad told me. He always said: ‘Let your results speak for themselves.’ So when you’re out there playing and someone criticises your ugly style, just remember that that ugly style works for you.

Do you hear me, Brad Gilbert? He was one of the best examples of that. Some people might look at an opponent and say: ‘Wow, what a beautiful player!’ But then you might look at the record books and they show that your style works, however ugly it might be. It doesn’t matter how you hit the ball. What matters is whether you’re successful or not.

