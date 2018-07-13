Wimbledon semifinal between Djokovic, Nadal suspended due to curfew

The Wimbledon semifinal match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic was suspended after three sets on Friday night. Play will resume on Saturday morning. (Getty Images)

Djokovic currently leads 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 over Nadal with a spot in the final on the line. Their match followed Kevin Anderson and John Isner on Friday afternoon, whose match lasted more than six hours — the second-longest match in Wimbledon history. Anderson beat Isner 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-4, 26-24. Their final set alone lasted nearly three hours.

Djokovic and Nadal will resume their match on Saturday at 1 p.m. local time.

