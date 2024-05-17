Wilson's Cohen Renninger named Berks Player of the Year in boys lacrosse

May 16—Wilson senior Cohen Renninger was named the Berks Boys Lacrosse League Player of the Year and Wilson's Ryan Sheaffer was named Coach of the Year, the BCIAA announced Thursday.

Through the county playoffs, the attackman leads Berks with 74 goals and 108 points. He ranks second in the county in assists with 34.

Renninger helped lead the Bulldogs to their 12th straight boys lacrosse title on Monday night. Wilson has won 151 games against league opponents since 2011.

Renninger is joined on the All-Berks team by Exeter senior Miles Brant, Twin Valley seniors Noah Williams and Ean Winchester, junior Justin Pinciotti and sophomores Drew Engle and Colin Gallagher, Wilson seniors Edison Case, Jonah Pertet and Lucas Geissler and juniors Carter Brensinger and Thatcher Swatchick and Wyomissing senior Logan Hyde.

Winchester is a three-time selection. Renninger, Brant, Pinciotti and Hyde are two-time selections.

Sheaffer led the Bulldogs to their 12th straight Berks championship with a 10-4 win over Twin Valley in the final. Heading into the District 3 playoffs, Wilson is 18-2.