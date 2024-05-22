Wilson, Wyomissing and Twin Valley earn wins in District 3 girls lacrosse quarterfinals

May 21—Three Berks girls lacrosse teams qualified for the state playoffs with wins in District 3 quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Seniors Ainsley McLain and Audrey Miller each scored five goals to lead second-seeded Wilson to a 20-8 victory over seventh-seeded Hempfield in a Class 3A girls quarterfinal Tuesday at West Lawn.

Fellow senior Alexa Kairis scored four goals and junior Mattie Keiser scored three for the Bulldogs (18-3).

With the win, Wilson will host third-seeded Dallastown (15-3) in the semifinals on Thursday at a time to be announced. Dallastown defeated sixth-seeded Penn Manor 15-9 in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

In Class 2A, freshman midfielder Karly Hyde scored four goals to lead fifth-seeded Wyomissing to a 10-8 win over fourth-seeded York Catholic in a quarterfinal Tuesday at York.

The Spartans and the Fighting Irish were tied 4-4 at the half before Wyomissing took a 7-6 lead after the third quarter. The Spartans led 3-1 after the first quarter.

Senior Mackey Lentz scored three goals and sophomore Molly Macrina scored two goals and had one assist for Wyomissing. Sophomore Kacey Maggs had a team-high three assists for Wyomissing.

Sophomore goalie Skylar Maggs made 10 saves to help preserve the lead for the Spartans (16-4).

The Spartans will play at top-seeded and undefeated Hershey (19-0) in a semifinal on Thursday at a time to be announced. The Trojans beat No. 8 seed Lampeter-Strasburg 16-6 in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

Senior Anna Givens scored three goals as seventh-seeded Twin Valley defeated second-seeded Susquehannock 10-5 in a quarterfinal Tuesday at Glen Rock.

The Raiders (16-6) led 5-3 at the half before establishing an 8-3 lead after three quarters. The game was tied 1-1 after the first.

Senior Amelia Wood scored a goal and had a team-high two assists, and sophomore Ellie Kaplan and senior Hadley Munn each scored two goals and had one assist for Twin Valley.

The defending District 3 Class 2A champions, the Raiders will play at No. 6 seed Trinity in a semifinal on Thursday at a time to be announced. The Shamrocks (16-4) defeated Lower Dauphin 15-11 in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.