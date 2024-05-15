Wilson wins 12th straight Berks boys lacrosse title

May 14—Wilson made it a dozen straight Monday night.

The Bulldogs defeated the Twin Valley Raiders 10-4 in the Berks boys lacrosse title match at Albright College to win their 12th straight title.

"I think it starts with a standard," Bulldogs coach Ryan Sheaffer said. "We have an expectation and a high standard for ourselves. We don't talk about the streak, but it's the expectation we have. We just do it without talking about it."

The top-seeded Bulldogs (18-2) scored their first goal a minute into the game on a Carter Brensinger shot.

After a defensive battle for much of the first quarter, Colin Gallagher scored with 4:21 left in the first for the second-seeded Raiders (15-4).

The second quarter is when Cohen Renninger got going, scoring the first two goals for the frame for the Bulldogs. He finished with six goals.

"I'm just moving off the ball and playing off my teammates," Renninger said. "Teammates were hitting me and I'm finishing what I'm meant to do."

Then Ben Rada scored his first of two goals to give his team a 4-1 lead with 4:50 left until halftime.

Gallagher scored his second goal to cut the lead 4-2, but the Bulldogs responded.

Renninger scored his third goal of the first half right before Trey Marcinko scored and was assisted by Brensinger. Wilson led 6-2 going into halftime.

"Our defense played amazing," Renninger said. "(They) shut down everyone. They had a couple of goals but that'll happen every once in a while. The defense played great and the reason we're doing a good job."

The hard-nosed defense continued in the second half as the Bulldogs only allowed two more goals.

Rennigner stayed hot on offense, scoring three more goals in the second half.

For the Bulldogs, Brensinger had one goal and four assists. Marcinko had one goal and two assists.

For the Raiders, Gallagher finished with three goals. Danny Murphy had one.

"They (championships) definitely mean a lot, all of them," Renninger said. "(They) feel really good for me because I'm a senior."