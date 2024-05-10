Wilson, Twin Valley earn wins in Berks girls lacrosse semifinals

May 9—No. 1 Wilson 19, No. 4 Gov. Mifflin 8

Top-seeded Wilson earned a dominant win over Gov. Mifflin in a Berks girls lacrosse semifinal on Thursday at West Lawn.

The Bulldogs (16-3) jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the first quarter, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Mattie Keiser had a game-high five goals for Wilson. Lexi Brensinger and Ainsley McLain each scored four goals.

For the Mustangs (6-12), Bella Seidel had three goals and one assist and Emily Gauker had three goals.

No. 2 Twin Valley 8, No. 3 Wyomissing 7

Twin Valley picked up a narrow win over Wyomissing in a Berks girls lacrosse semifinal on Thursday at Twin Valley.

With the score tied 6-6 after three quarters, the Raiders (14-5) outscored the Spartans 2-1 in the fourth to earn the win and advance to their fourth straight county championship game.

Anna Givens led the way with two goals and three assists, while Ellie Kaplan had two goals and one assist for Twin Valley.

For the Spartans (14-4), Mackey Lentz had a team-high two goals and Kacey Maggs had one goal and two assists.

Wilson will face Twin Valley in the Berks final on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Albright in a rematch of the 2022 title game. The Bulldogs defeated the Raiders 11-10 in their lone meeting of the regular season.