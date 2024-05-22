Wilson and Twin Valley earn wins, Wyomissing falls in District 3 boys lacrosse quarterfinals

May 21—Wilson and Twin Valley earned commanding victories on Tuesday night to clinch berths in the PIAA boys lacrosse playoffs.

The No. 3 seed Bulldogs took the lead early and cruised to a big 13-3 win over No. 11 seed Conestoga Valley in a District 3 Class 3A quarterfinal at West Lawn.

Wilson (19-2) led 6-1 at the half before exploding for five goals in the third quarter to seal the win. Seven different Bulldogs recorded a goal or an assist in the victory over the Buckskins (11-8).

Cole Kaufmann led Wilson with four goals, while Carter Brensinger had two goals and two assists. Nolan Moyer finished with three goals.

Goalie Thatcher Swatchick made six saves. Wilson outshot Conestoga Valley 26-9.

The Bulldogs will play at No. 2 seed State College (18-2) in a semifinal on Thursday at a time to be determined. The Little Lions beat No. 7 seed South Western 15-5 in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

In Class 2A, No. 3 seed Twin Valley beat No. 6 seed Palmyra 19-6 in a quarterfinal at Twin Valley.

Colin Gallagher and Cooper Glass each scored four goals for Twin Valley, and Drew Engle added three.

The Raiders (16-4) will host No. 7 seed Lower Dauphin (14-5) in a semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Falcons beat No. 2 seed Lampeter-Strasburg 5-3 in a quarterfinal on Tuesday.

No. 9 seed Wyomissing had its season come to a close on Tuesday, as the Spartans fell to top-seeded Trinity 16-2 in a boys lacrosse quarterfinal at Camp Hill.

The Shamrocks (19-0) led 11-0 at the half. Logan Hyde scored two goals for Wyomissing, which finishes the season 13-7.