Wilson’s season ends after 7-0 loss in the PIAA Class 6A baseball quarterfinals

Wilson’s baseball season ended after a 7-0 loss against Downingtown West in the PIAA Class 6A quarterfinals Thursday at Villanova Ballpark.

The Bulldogs (16-8) struggled to get their bats going as they got four hits in the game.

The Whippets (20-5), District 1 runner-ups, had Drew Turner on the mound who pitched an exceptional game.

The University of Pittsburgh commit struck out six batters in six shutout innings.

“He controlled the zone, threw his off-speed (pitches) for strikes, and kept us off-balance,” Bulldogs coach Bill Underwood said on facing Turner. “We couldn’t capitalize when we needed to.”

The Bulldogs left six runners on base, while in the field, they struggled to get out of innings.

After giving up one run in each of the first three innings, Bulldogs’ Christo Hunsicker relieved Ben Kulp on the mound.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Whippets blew the game wide open. With bases loaded and only one out, Matt DiOttavio stepped into the batter’s box.

That is when he sent a curveball, that hung up in the zone, 330 feet over the left field for a grand slam. He was met at home plate by his cheering teammates.

Wilson could not get anything going in the last 2 innings as their season once again ended at Villanova Ballpark.

A year ago, they faced Central Bucks West in a PIAA first-round game, where they were on the losing end of a 3-0 perfect game.

Falling short once again in the state playoffs, Underwood is still happy with what his team accomplished this season.

“I told the guys, I thought we did an excellent job this season,” Underwood said. “We came away with a county championship and got in districts. We had a tough semifinal game, kind of like today, where we didn’t make some plays early on and didn’t get to the championship. We battled back through the third-place game.”

Wilson won their first county championship since 2019 this season by beating Gov. Mifflin 10-3.

The Wilson Bulldogs won the county championship by beating Gov. Mifflin 10-3 last Monday. The Bulldogs open play today in the District 3 Class 6A tournament. (Bill UHRICH – READING EAGLE)

In the District 3 Class 6A playoffs, the Bulldogs made it to the semifinals where they fell to Ephrata 2-1. In the third-place game against Waynesboro, Wilson won comfortably 7-3 to qualify for the PIAA state playoffs.

The Bulldogs traveled to North Allegheny High School at Wexford and beat the District 7 champions 2-0 before advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We knew we were going to be in a dog fight in trying to get some runs across and their pitcher (Turner) did a great job,” Underwood said of the quarterfinal matchup. “You get behind a little bit, depressed a little bit, and just didn’t come out like we wanted to today.”

The Bulldogs graduate eight seniors including ace Matt VanOstenbridge, center fielder Nick Fiorini, and third baseman Tommy Hunsicker.

“They’ve set the standard,” Underwood said of his senior class. “They’ve experienced now three state games and that is now the expectation with our program. We’re vying for a county championship, looking for a district championship, and making some noise in states and that is what we did this year. They laid a foundation and groundwork for our guys moving forward in this program.”