Wilson lifts Longwood over Randolph College 78-53

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Christian Wilson came off the bench to score 13 points and lead Longwood to a 78-53 win over Randolph College on Friday night.

Leslie Nkereuwem had 13 points for Longwood (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. DeShaun Wade added 11 points and six rebounds. JaShaun Smith had seven rebounds.

Brian Smith scored 12 points for the Wildcats. Evan Makle added seven points, two rebounds and one assist. C.J. Loving had three points and 12 rebounds.

Longwood faces Northern Illinois on the road on Monday.

