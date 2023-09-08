Wilson to host Cheltenham in high school football Saturday

Sep. 7—Wilson will host Cheltenham Saturday at 6 p.m. in a high school football game, it was announced Thursday.

The Bulldogs (0-2) were scheduled to play Martin Luther King Friday at Benjamin L. Johnston Stadium in Philadelphia at 7 p.m., but that game was canceled Wednesday when the Philadelphia Public League opted to not play its Thursday and Friday games due to this week's heat wave.

Cheltenham (1-1) was scheduled to host Abraham Lincoln, also a Public League member, Friday.

The Panthers lost their opener 14-7 to Abington, then lost 22-20 to Chester last week.