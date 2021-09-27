Just in time for the semifinals, Wilson just restocked the official WNBA game ball

Made with genuine leather, the ball retails for $100. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Getty Images)

The WNBA playoffs are in full effect, with the first round of semifinal matches scheduled to tip off Tuesday evening. You've seen the multicolored game ball on court all season, but it's typically out of stock. In time for Game 1, Wilson finally restocked the official game ball and it's available to shop online and in stores.

Manufactured with genuine leather and innovative Evo NXT technology, the ball features Extended Range Tech, enhanced grip, soft feel and a moisture-wicking surface. The signature micro-touch fire and white cover promises a double-layered grip for an accurate feel. Additional highlights include dynamic pebbling that while displacing moisture, also enhances your grip.

Whether channeling your inner champion or using it as a collector's item, this ball is a must have.

Priced at $100, shop the official WNBA game ball below and at Wilson. For those seeking a cheaper option, we linked a few other models for consideration.

Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals begin with the Chicago Sky against the Connecticut Sun at 8:00 p.m. ET Tuesday followed by a showdown between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces at 10:00 p.m. ET.

