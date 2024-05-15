Wilson handles Twin Valley to secure Berks girls lacrosse title

May 14—Wilson ended Twin Valley's reign as Berks County champions in girls lacrosse on Monday night.

The Bulldogs beat the three-time defending champion Raiders 14-8 at Albright College to win their first Berks title since 2018.

Twin Valley was appearing in its fourth straight Berks final.

The second-seeded Raiders (14-6) hopped out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter, but the top-seeded Bulldogs (17-3), who have admittedly had trouble getting off on the right foot, flipped a switch in the second quarter by going on an unanswered nine-goal run that lasted into the third quarter.

"We like to keep it interesting; it's the Bulldog mindset," Wilson coach Chelsea Rosiek said of the slow start. "Bulldog mentality, whether we get down or not, we're always going to push through and persevere. Even when we're down, in my brain, we're never down. It's a mentality of not how we start, it's how we finish. They've been doing that all year."

About a month ago when the two top teams met in the regular season, Twin Valleyjumped to a 3-1 lead before Wilson went on a 7-0 run. The Bulldogs then went on to win 11-10 on a last-minute goal from Alexa Kairis.

Kairis, a Penn State commit, started the comeback in both games. This time, Kairis scored with four seconds left in the first quarter, then 30 seconds later in the second.

"Just take it to them," Kairis said of their game plan after the first quarter. "We weren't going to let up, we weren't going to slow the ball down. We know we work best when we move fast, and when we saw each other on those cuts in the middle, we saw the fast breaks, we saw the open cutters and we just hit those."

That is when things started to snowball for the Bulldogs.

Brooke Prentiss scored the next two goals within a minute of each other. Then Mattie Keiser scored two goals before Kairis scored two more to make it 9-3 at halftime.

In the third, Raiders' Kylie Duke scored her second of three goals to stop the run with 8:09 remaining in the quarter.

Kairis answered with three straight goals for a 13-4 lead with one quarter left.

Twin Valley's Ellie Kaplan scored two of her team's four fourth quarter goals.

"This just feels so amazing," Kairis said. "We've been working so hard for this, especially the senior class, we just have so much love for each other and finally being able to pull it out feels amazing."

"It feels great," Rosiek said of winning the BCIAA championship in her first season as head coach. "It's because of these kids. They had a plan and they were going to get here this year and finish the job. My job was to not get in the way of their talent, effort, and mindset. I'm really proud of them and this was a lot of fun."

For the Bulldogs, Keiser had four goals and two assists.

For the Raiders, Kaplan finished with three goals and one assist. Hadley Munn had one goal and two assists.