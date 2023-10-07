Wilson handles Hempfield in high school football

Oct. 7—Wilson's scored 21 points over the first eight minutes on the way to a 49-34 victory over Hempfield in a Lancaster-Lebanon Section 1 football game Friday at Landisville.

Junior Madyx Gruber caught two touchdowns passes, sophomore Correll Akings ran for two touchdowns and senior Edison Case caught one touchdown pass and returned a punt for another TD to help lead the Bulldogs (3-0, 5-2) defeat the Black Knights (1-3, 2-5).

Senior quarterback Tommy Hunsicker finished 16-for-23 passing for 290 yards and four touchdowns for Wilson.

The Bulldogs finished with 447 yards of total offense (157 rushing, 290 passing) on 41 plays, while Hempfield also compiled 447 yards (148 rushing, 299 passing) on 76 plays.

Gruber got Wilson off to a hot start when he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Hunsicker to complete a five-play, 40-yard opening drive.

Akings added to the lead on the Bulldogs' ensuing possession with an 8-yard touchdown run that capped a five-play, 48-yard drive. Case returned a Hempfield punt 39 yards moments later to give the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter.

A 25-yard touchdown catch by Phillip Krauser from Jackson Landis in the first quarter cut Wilson's lead to 21-7.

Hunsicker threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter, one to Case from 11 yards and another to Gruber that went for 80 yards.

A 2-yard touchdown run by Landis made it 35-14 at the half.

Hunsicker's fourth touchdown pass was a 12-yarder to junior Cam Zullinger with 1:49 left in the third.

Akings closed out the scoring for Wilson on a 24-yard touchdown run with 8:54 left in the fourth.

Landis scored on 1-yard runs in the third and fourth quarters, and also threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Micah Gates in the fourth.

Akings finished with a team-high 131 rushing yards on 10 carries. Gruber had a team-high 112 receiving yards on four receptions.

Case and senior Jonah Pertet each had an interception for the Bulldogs.

The Black Knights got as close as 14 points on Landis' 1-yard score in the third.

Wilson's time of possession was 17:28, while Hempfield had the ball for 30:32.