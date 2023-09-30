Wilson grinds out win against rival Gov. Mifflin in non-league football game

Sep. 30—Both teams knew they would be in for a battle, and that's exactly what happened Friday night as Wilson defeated rival Gov. Mifflin 21-14 in a hard-fought non-league football game at West Lawn.

"We knew it was going to be a dogfight because their offensive and defensive lines are pretty tough," Bulldogs coach Doug Dahms said. "We really stressed to our kids that we got to win the battle in the trenches, and I think we did a pretty darn good job in the trenches."

Wilson scored on the opening drive of the second half when senior quarterback Tommy Hunsicker found junior wide receiver Madyx Gruber open on a skinny post over the middle for a 35-yard touchdown on fourth-and-14.

The play capped an eight-play, 55-yard drive with 8:19 remaining in the third quarter and gave the Bulldogs (4-2), who won their fourth straight, a 21-14 lead.

Hunsicker finished 6-of-11 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, and ran for a team-high 90 yards and one touchdown.

"I had a few miscues, but we were just trying to attack the open spots in their defense," Hunsicker said. "Whether it was running or passing, whatever they came out with, we were just trying to make the most of it."

Wilson indeed made the most of what the Mustangs' defense gave it. Mifflin dominated the time of possession in the first half, but the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns off just eight plays.

Hunsicker threw his first touchdown pass on Wilson's second play from scrimmage, connecting with senior wide receiver Jackson Wagner from 46 yards.

He scored his lone rushing touchdown with 1:30 left in the second quarter on a 35-yard scramble that completed a three-play, 60-yard drive and tied it at 14-14 heading into halftime.

"He (Hunsicker) threw some darts and big plays when we needed it," Dahms said, "but he was a little bit off. The picks were a little bit underthrown. You can't be perfect all the time, but he got us the tough yards that we needed and he threw the passes on those fourth downs that we needed."

"They were dropping a lot of guys in the coverage and I just felt that the area in front of me was open, and on the pass plays, I'll take scramble yards any day," Hunsicker said. "But I gotta give thanks to my linemen because I got a lot of yards off of them giving me time."

Despite the Bulldogs' fast-paced offense, the Mustangs were able to force turnovers and take care of the ball.

Junior Reese Hohl had two interceptions for the Mustangs, including one late in the first quarter that led to a signature scoring drive that took 9:44 off the clock.

Junior quarterback Javien Pletz completed Mifflin's 15-play, 79-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Derek DiNatale to give the Mustangs a14-7 lead with 2:56 to go in the first half.

"I'm very proud of the kids and the way they played," Mustangs coach Jeff Lang said. "We had our opportunities moving the ball down the field and just came up short.

"That's (lead in time of possession) what we had to do to be in this game through the fourth quarter.

"Our kids came up with some big turnovers and that kept us in the game until the end. Our kids stuck together and I think they proved to themselves they could play with a very good football team and are a very good football team. Moving forward, for the rest of the season we're doing everything we can to win."

Mifflin maintained possession for 19:54 of the first half and executed its game plan to near perfection early on.

In total, the Mustangs (3-3) used their ground-and-pound rushing attack to run 33 plays for an average of 5 yards per play on the way to recording 166 offensive yards (81 passing, 86 rushing) after two quarters.

In addition, Mifflin made key passing plays to extend its drives.

On fourth-and-8 on their opening drive from their 47, the Mustangs used some trickery as junior Travis Jenkins faked a punt and connected with sophomore Lebron Leaf for 33 yards.

The play kept the opening drive of the game alive and led to a 2-yard touchdown run by senior fullback Brandon Jones with 5:33 remaining in the first quarter.

Hohl caught a 28-yard pass on fourth down that set up DiNatale's go-ahead score in the second quarter.

"That's what we were expecting: a lot of just them trying to pound the ball and keep the ball away from our offense as much as they could, and they did a pretty good job, especially in the first half," Hunsicker said. "But in the second half, our defense stepped up a lot and got key turnovers on downs and our offense was able to do just enough to get the win."

At the half, Gov. Mifflin was 2-for-2 on fourth down conversions, but went 0-for-3 on fourth down in the second half.

Pletz threw incompletions on all three of the Mustangs' fourth-down attempts in the second half. Mifflin only got as close as the Wilson 35 while trying for the game-tying touchdown.

Pletz went 4-of-9 passing for 48 yards and also ran for 44 yards.

A fumble recovery by Jenkins and another interception by Hohl continued to give the Mustangs opportunities in the second half. The Bulldogs outgained Gov. Mifflin 173-80 in the second half.

The Mustangs ended with 246 yards (81 passing, 165 rushing) of total offense and Wilson finished with 295 yards (162 rushing, 133 passing).

In the end, the Bulldogs finished with 17:23 of possession time compared to Gov. Mifflin's 30:37.

While an explosive offense shined when it needed to and its defense came up with timely stops, Wilson has some things to clean up going forward, according to Dahms.

"We are (explosive) and we do have that ability and that's good," Dahms said. "We still want to keep getting a little better at the running game and we'll keep working on it.

"We got to eliminate turnovers; that's the bottom line. You can't turn the ball over three times, and you're not gonna win a championship turning the ball over like that."