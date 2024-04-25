Wilson, Gov. Mifflin roll in baseball showcase at Owls Field

Apr. 25—Wilson and Gov. Mifflin each earned five-inning shutout victories Wednesday at the Berks County Baseball Showcase at Owls Field, with the Bulldogs defeating Exeter 11-0 and the Mustangs blanking Muhlenberg 10-0.

Wilson 11, Exeter 0

Senior left-handed pitcher and Penn State University commit Matt VanOstenbridge threw a no-hitter and had two RBIs to help lead the Bulldogs (6-2, 10-4) over the Eagles (3-5, 8-6) in a Berks Baseball League Division I matchup.

VanOstenbridge struck out 10, utilizing a strong mix of fastballs and off-speed pitches. He struck out five batters through the first two innings (including striking out the side in the second) and gave up just a first-inning walk in five innings.

"All four pitches were working and I was able to get ahead in the count — it just felt smooth," VanOstenbridge said. "I do like to pitch backwards a little bit, like start off-speed and then let the fastball eat in later counts. Make the fastball a little faster. Make my off-speed stuff a little bit more deceptive. Keep 'em guessing."

Wilson established itself behind VanOstenbridge's strengths as he recorded a strikeout to end the first inning with a runner on third. In the bottom of the second, VanOstenbridge hit an RBI single and C.J. Fernandez singled in two runners for a 3-0 lead.

"Nothing really surprises me with him and he just has a poise about him," Wilson coach Bill Underwood said about VanOstenbridge. "We knew that Exeter is a good hitting team, but we (also) know we have Mattie on the mound and when you go up and score three runs, with him on the mound, you have a good chance of winning the game."

Senior Cooper Kennedy went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for Wilson. He hit an RBI single in the bottom of the third to give the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead. Also in the bottom of the third, VanOstenbridge hit a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch scored another run and an RBI single from freshman Ryan Marmolejos made it 7-0.

In the fourth, Kennedy hit a triple that scored three runs as part of a four-run fourth inning.

"Staying in the game, the bench being up and at 'em cheering us on and doing a lot of hitting in practice has created timely hitting," Kennedy said. "This win gives us a ton of momentum going forward as we play more conference games and gives us a better chance to steamroll more teams like this."

Gov. Mifflin 10, Muhlenberg 0

Heading into the second game of the doubleheader at Owls Field on Wednesday, Mustangs coach Chris Hole gave his players an ultimatum, according to junior starting pitcher and UConn commit Bryce Detwiler.

Gov. Mifflin lived up to the calling.

The Mustangs (6-2, 11-2) scored eight runs in the top of the third inning and went on to a 10-0 Berks Baseball League Division I win over the Muhls (5-3, 9-4).

"I love playing in this type of atmosphere," Detwiler said. "Like our coach said, 'you're either going to shy down or you're going to be a wolf.' I feel like we were wolves tonight, and I love when people are chatting (in the stands). It just fires me up even more.

"It was just a great team win and I'm happy that our team was a bunch of wolves tonight."

Junior Matt Koehler went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Gov. Mifflin. He hit an RBI single in the top of the second to score the Mustangs' opening run before senior Bryce Wunderlich hit a sacrifice fly forn a 2-0 lead.

The Mustangs scored eight runs on eight hits in the third inning for a 10-0 lead. Nine different players had hits for Gov. Mifflin.

Also for the Mustangs, senior Dante Casantini was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a double, Detwiler finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and junior Ethan Grim was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.

"It feels good because we hit the ball really well, but we have to stay focused for the big goal, which is winning championships," Koehler said. "When we have (good) early starts, we have to keep getting runs and not let up. We did a good job of that today."

Detwiler struck out eight and allowed two hits and two walks in a five innings.

"Bryce Detwiler, in my mind, is the best player in the county and beyond," Hole said. "He's just incredible with what he does with the bat, and tonight you saw it on the mound. He works as hard as anybody we've ever had come through this program, and I'm just extremely proud of him for leading by example with everything that he does."