Wilson and Fleetwood clinch berths in PIAA baseball playoffs

Both the Wilson and Fleetwood baseball teams extended their season Tuesday night, as the Bulldogs defeated Waynesboro 7-3 in a District 3 Class 6A third-place game at West Lawn, and the Tigers defeated James Buchanan 5-2 on the road in a Class 4A third-place game.

No. 4 Wilson (18-7) got a strong start from left-handed starter Matt VanOstenbridge, who allowed just three hits and struck out seven batters over five innings. The Bulldogs scored three runs in the second inning and four in the fifth.

The seventh-seeded Indians scored three runs in the sixth inning off of Ben Kulp, before Christo Hunsicker replaced him and struck out three of Waynesboro’s final five batters.

At the plate for Wilson, junior Alex Ernesto went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, and freshman Ryan Marmolejos went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. junior Christo Hunsicker also went 3-for-3 with a run scored.

With the win, the Bulldogs will travel to face the winner of the District 7 6A championship between Mount Lebanon and North Allegheny (played Wednesday) in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday.

Fleetwood (15-9) was lead by its own starter in senior Liam Hilburt, as the senior struck out six, allowed seven hits, two earned runs and no walks over seven innings.

The sixth-seeded Tigers scored two runs in the second before scoring a run in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The fourth-seeded Rockets scored a run in the fourth and seventh innings.

At the plate for Fleetwood, senior Cane Cromer went 3-for-4 with a run scored, senior Nate Seidel went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored and junior Nick Noll went 2-for-4 with two triples, an RBI and a run scored. Seniors Carson Brey and Dalton Young, and junior Tommy Cox each had an RBI for the Tigers.

With the win, Fleetwood will travel to take on the winner of the District 7 4A championship between North Catholic and Indiana (played Wednesday) in the first round of the PIAA playoffs on Monday.