Wilson falls to Parkland 3-0 in PIAA Class 4A girls volleyball quarterfinals

Nov. 11—NORRISTOWN — Parkland defeated Wilson 3-0 in a PIAA Class 4A girls volleyball quarterfinal match Saturday at Norristown High School.

It was the second consecutive year that the Trojans (24-0) eliminated the Bulldogs (22-4) with a quarterfinal sweep.

District 11 champ Parkland won this time by game scores of 29-27, 25-19 and 25-22.

"They're always good," Wilson coach Denny Werner said about Parkland. "They've won a couple of state championships, that coach (Mike Krause) has been around forever. Well coached, didn't make a lot of errors and they put a lot of pressure on us to make plays and that was a big part of it."

"They (Wilson) challenged our block and challenged our defense, but being able to go against them and being able to answer, it was something we had to do," Krause said.

The Berks and District 3 champion Bulldogs got off to a quick start Saturday, taking a 4-0 lead in the first set.

"They were out quick," Krause said. "We watched the girls and they didn't panic, so it was nice to see that."

The Trojans fought back in what was the most competitive set of the day.

Parkland led 23-20 before Wilson fought back with a 4-0 run to give it match point, but the Bulldogs couldn't close it out. The Trojans eventually did.

In the second set, Parkland took a 9-3 lead.

After Wilson got within 19-18, the Trojans closed out the set with a 6-1 run.

The final set came down to the final few serves, but the Trojans were able to end the Bulldogs' season.

"I'm proud of the girls," Werner said. "We really did play well. Nothing but proud of the legacy the seniors have left on the program and they'll never be forgotten."

For the Bulldogs, Kassidy Means had 13 kills and six digs; Cameryn Niedrowski had one dig, two aces and 32 assists; Nia Kendall had 11 kills and one dig; and Airyanna Kline had 15 kills, one block and one assist.

For the Trojans, Alli Reimer had 31 kills and two digs; Maggie Smith had one kill, 64 assists and five digs; and Izzy Fekula had 19 digs.

Parkland will face District 1 champ Unionville — which beat Spring-Ford 3-0 Saturday — in a semifinal match Tuesday, site and time to be announced.

"We're going to give everything we have and hopefully it works out for us," Krause said. "We know we can compete and as long as we know we can compete just hope we have a good day."