Wilson dominates first session of final against Jones

Kyren Wilson is playing in his second World Championship final [Getty Images]

Kyren Wilson produced a scintillating display of potting as he swept into a 7-1 lead over Jak Jones in the final of the World Championship.

The Englishman got under way in fine style by compiling the first century break in the opening frame of a Crucible final since Stephen Hendry made 136 against Jimmy White in 1993.

His 129 clearance set the tone as Wilson took complete control with further breaks of 52, 66, 62, 90 and another century.

Welsh qualifier Jones, who is playing in his first ever ranking final, understandably struggled to settle but raised his fist in joy after knocking in a 65 break on the way to taking the final frame of the session.

Play resumes this evening at 19:00 BST.

More to follow.