Wilson defeats McCaskey behind rushing attack in high school football

Oct. 21—Wilson earned the 600th victory in program history on Friday night.

Relying on their ground game, the Bulldogs defeated McCaskey 47-20 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 game at Lancaster to reach the milestone.

Wilson (5-0, 7-2) ran for a season-high 210 yards on 37 carries. Running back Correll Akings led the way with 113 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, while fellow running back Ahmir Welmaker had 45 yards and a touchdown an 11 carries.

The Bulldogs led 27-6 at the half thanks to touchdown runs of 11 and 3 yards from Akings and touchdown passes of 23 and 63 yards from quarterback Tommy Hunsicker to wide receiver Edison Case. Case finished with the two touchdown catches for 86 yards.

Hunsicker was 11-of-16 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he had 37 yards on two carries.

Wilson remained in control in the second half, as Akings ran for a 6-yard touchdown and Welmaker ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Madyx Gruber had a 50-yard interception return for the Bulldogs, who held the Red Tornado (1-4, 2-7) to just 153 yards of total offense.