Wilson Co. promises to donate basketballs to Chicago Public Schools

Wilson Sporting Goods Co. promised to donate 100 basketballs to Chicago Public Schools of the Chicago Sky's choosing, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday.

The city of Chicago held a parade and rally in Millenium Park in honor of the Sky winning its first WNBA title in franchise history. The Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in a thrilling fourth quarter comeback Sunday in front of a sold-out Wintrust Arena. This was the first championship victory won at home by a Chicago team since the Blackhawks in 2015.

"Before I let you guys go, remember the seat that you're sitting in now because we're gonna make sure that you sit in the same one next year," Sky head coach James Wade said.

Wilson partnered with with the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to unveil the league's new official game ball prior to the 25th WNBA season.