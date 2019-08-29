Wilson Chandler suspended from Nets 25 games for violating NBA's PED policy

Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games for violating the PED policy. (Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler has been suspended 25 games for violating the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old tested positive for the growth hormone Ipamorelin, according to the NBA’s release. “Chandler’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play,” the release said.

Battling a series of hamstring and quadriceps injuries, Chandler played 51 games between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers last season. The 12-year veteran has undergone multiple surgeries to repair labral tears in both of his hips, missing the end of the 2011-12 season and the entire 2015-16 season as a result.

“During my injury rehab process, before I signed with the Nets, I was prescribed a treatment that included small doses of a substance recently added to the NBA’s prohibited substance list,” Chandler told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “I did not realize this substance was banned, and neither did the doctor. I accept responsibility and apologize to my Nets teammates, coaches, front office and fans for this mistake. I will continue to work hard to prepare for the upcoming season.”

Ipamorelin has been banned by the NBA since 2016. Former Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks was suspended 25 games in April 2018 for the substance.

Chandler signed a one-year, $2.56 million veteran minimum contract with the Nets this summer, marking the fifth NBA stop of his career and his fourth over the last two years. He has posted averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds in his career as a 3-and-D specialist. Chandler also played in China during the 2011 NBA lockout.

Chandler provided added depth and a veteran presence for a Nets team with title aspirations that also added Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan this summer. Brooklyn is built to withstand Chandler’s absence with a wealth of talent on the wings, including Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.

