Wilson Chandler shuts down Mark Cuban: 'Mind your own business'

Philadelphia 76ers swingman Wilson Chandler has a message for Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: Worry about your own team. Chandler told Cuban to “mind your own business” after Cuban suggested one of Chandler’s blocks should have actually been a foul.

Cuban tweeted two screenshots of a Chandler block at the NBA Referees official Twitter account in an attempt to explain that it should have been called a foul. Chandler took exception to Cuban singling him out.

Mind your own business Cuban https://t.co/SuXTDqrJm5 — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) January 25, 2019





As some Twitter followers explained, basketball literally is Cuban’s business. He does own the Mavericks.

That wasn’t exactly Chandler’s point. You’ll note that the screenshots Cuban attached to his tweet feature the 76ers and the Sacramento Kings. Chandler was upset that he got dragged into Cuban’s argument in the first place. If Cuban wanted to make a point about officiating, Chandler is suggesting Cuban do so by using an example from a Mavericks game.

It will be a while before Chandler gets a chance to prove his blocks are legal in front of Cuban. The 76ers don’t play the Mavericks until April 1. We’re guessing Chandler is more excited about the opportunity to show Cuban how hard he can dunk a basketball in person.

