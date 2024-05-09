Wilson Central, Watertown take district titles

May 8—SMYRNA — The only thing more pesky than the insects flying around Stewarts Creek's baseball field was Wilson Central as the Wildcats whipped the host Red Hawks 13-0 late Monday night for the District 7-4A championship.

Stewarts Creek had just beaten Cookeville in the loser's bracket final in a game which started a couple of hours late due to weather. As a result, the championship round didn't begin until after 8 and end until just after 10 despite the 10-run rule ending the contest in the fifth inning.

Central took a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Caden Webber and Luke Kinzer driving in the runs on singles.