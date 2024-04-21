Wilson Central seniors win on their day

Apr. 20—GLADEVILLE — Each of Wilson Central's three seniors celebrated their day with singles wins Thursday as the Lady Wildcats shut out Station Camp 7-0 and the Wildcats lost 6-1.

Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were senior Anindita Das over Lucy Jo Freels 6-2, 6-1; senior Kathryn Busler over Athens DeVer 8-3, Addie Cranor over Addie Sloop 8-5, Lillia Colebank over Judy Ann Oden 8-3 and Sophia Davis over Peyton Blain 8-6.

Doubles winners were Das and Busler over Freels and Oden 8-3 and Colebank and Davis over DeVer and Sloop 8-1 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 9-2 for the season and 8-2 in District 9-2A.

On the boys' side, senior Tyler Lawrence posted Wilson Central's only point with a 9-7 win over Gannon Lange.

Singles winners for the Bison were Weston Jones over Cameron Sather 6-0, 6-0; Riley Haskins over Andrew Ionita 8-2, Mason Murray over Aadhish Udayakumar 8-3 and Cullen Hanrahan over Will Sorvick 8-5.

Doubles winners were Jones and Haskins over Sather and Udayakumar 8-2 and Murray and Hanrahan over Ionita and Lawrence 9-7 as Central slipped to 7-5, 6-4.