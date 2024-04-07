Wilson Central nets sweep of Portland

Apr. 6—GALLATIN — Wilson Central swept host Portland with the Lady Wildcats winning 6-1 and the boys 7-0 Thursday at Vol State.

Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were Kathryn Busler over Madalyn Averill 8-1, Addie Cranor over Daughtry White 8-1, Lillia Colebank over Kate Rippy 8-2, Sophia Davis over Leela Key-Mills 8-0 and Razzier Pena Avelvis over Maddie Combs 8-4.

Colebank and Agelvis won their doubles match over Rippy and Combs 8-2 as the Lady Wildcats improved to 6-1 for the season, 5-1 in District 9-2A.

Averill and White beat Cranor and Davis 8-3 for Portland's only point.

Singles winners for the Wildcats were Cameron Sather over Avery Williams 8-0, Andrew Ionita over Nate Bowen 8-4, Aadhish Udayakumar over Isaiah Greer 8-1, Will Sorvick over Gavin White 8-0 and Tyler Lawrence over Chet Barnett 8-0.

Doubles winners were Sather and Ionita over Williams and Bowen 8-2 and Udayakumar and Lawrence over Greer and White 8-2 as the Wildcats climbed to 5-3, 4-2.

Wilson Central has four home matches next week — Monday vs. Beech, Tuesday against Station Camp, Thursday with Lipscomb Academy for Senior Day and Friday against White House.