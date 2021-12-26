Wilson bests Lawrence in 4th-ever matchup between rookie QBs drafted first & second

Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence have endured their fair share of hardship in 2021. Neither has performed up to their own lofty standards and their teams have struggled as a result.

It was Wilson who staked his claim to 2021 NFL draft quarterback supremacy on Sunday, though, as he outdueled Lawrence and led the Jets to a 26-21 win that came down to the wire.

Wilson’s numbers weren’t overly impressive. He threw for just 102 yards and completed only 14 of his 22 pass attempts. However, he sparked the Jets with 91 rushing yards — including an athletic 52-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter — and a clutch fourth-quarter touchdown pass to offensive lineman Conor McDermott in a 4th-and-goal situation.

“Not surprised. I’m glad it showed up today,” interim head coach Ron Middleton said of Wilson’s running ability postgame. “I know that [Mike LaFleur] had challenged him on some of his efforts the last couple of games. I can’t recall the game, but he had a lot more yards to go and he just wasn’t playing free. [LaFleur] got on him pretty good and it paid off today.”

Lawrence didn’t do enough to get the Jaguars back into the win column for the first time since the first weekend of November, but he flashed the potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick ahead of Wilson. He completed 26 of 39 passes for 280 yards and showcased his arm talent on multiple occasions. He didn’t get Jacksonville into the end zone with his arm, though, and fumbled twice. One was recovered by Jets DE Ronnie Blair.

Wilson now finds himself in the same boat as Rick Mirer, Peyton Manning and Marcus Mariota, the other winners of the other three matchups between quarterbacks drafted first and second who met as rookies.

When the Jaguars and Jets square off today, it will mark just the 4th time QBs taken No. 1 and No. 2 in the same draft will start in the same game as rookies. pic.twitter.com/wXRNDQCqzo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 26, 2021

One game won’t determine who the better quarterback is or will be, but Wilson has bragging rights over his classmate until the next time they meet.

“He did a great job,” Wilson said. “He’s going through the same thing I’m going through. We’re both learning and he put together a great drive [at the end of the game]. He’s improving every single week like I’m trying to, so I told him we’ll stay in touch and I hope the best for him.”

