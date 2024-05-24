Wilson advances to District 3 Class 3A boys lacrosse final

May 24—Wilson will play for a district title on Tuesday night.

The No. 3 seed Bulldogs outscored No. 2 seed State College by two goals in the fourth quarter to earn a 16-14 win in a District 3 Class 3A boys lacrosse semifinal on Thursday night at State College.

With the win, the Bulldogs (20-2) clinch a berth in the district final for the first time since 2021.

Wilson will play at top-seeded Manheim Township, the two-time defending champion, in the final on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Blue Streaks (13-3) beat No. 4 seed Hempfield 16-8 in a semifinal on Thursday.

Wilson led 4-2 after one quarter and 8-4 at the half. The Little Lions (18-3) outscored the Bulldogs 6-2 in the third quarter to tie it 10-10 before Wilson outscored State College 6-4 in the fourth to seal the win.

Five players scored multiple goals for the Bulldogs, who were led by Cohen Renninger's four goals and one assist. Ben Rada had three goals, Carter Brensinger had two goals and four assists and Cole Kaufmann and Luke Azzanesi each had two goals and one assist. Goalie Thatcher Swatchick had five saves.

In Class 2A, No. 3 seed Twin Valley fell to No. 7 seed Lower Dauphin 5-4 in a semifinal on Thursday night at Twin Valley.

Having already clinched a berth in the state playoffs, the Raiders (16-5) will host No. 4 seed Hershey (15-5) in the third-place game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Trojans lost to top-seeded Trinity 14-5 in a semifinal on Thursday.