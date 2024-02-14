Wilmot's Heinje nets points school-record in win, Faulkton Area's Cotton sets scoring record

There most have been something in the water last week because a number of area high school boys and girls basketball players put up some really good numbers (Feb. 6-12).

The outburst included a school-record 52 points (21-25 free throws along with nine rebounds and nine steals) for Wilmot freshman Addison Heinje in a girls basketball win over Langford Area.

Faulkton Area senior Layne Cotton did even better, producing a school-record 52 points in a boys basketball win over Langford Area that helped him become the school's all-time career scoring leader with 1,336 points.

Update: On Monday night, Aberdeen Christian senior Joey Johnson joined the fray. He scored a school-record 48 points in the Knights' 72-44 boys basketball win over Hitchcock-Tulare. He also snared 12 rebounds.

Arlington's Addie Steffensen controls the ball on the floor against Florence-Henry's Taylor Watson during their high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Arlington. Arlington won 51-44.

Other girls basketball highlights came from Milbank's Isabelle Anderson (1,000th career point in game), Iroquois-Lake Preston's Hadlee Holt (21 points and 13 rebounds in game), Potter County's Kayden Cronin (19 points and 15 rebounds in one game and 15 and 20 in another), Elkton-Lake Benton's Kylie Ramlo (30 points and 8 rebounds in game) and Sioux Valley's Talya Vincent (26 points and six assists in game).

Other boys basketball highlights were provided by Aberdeen Roncalli's Keegan Stewart (game-winning layup and 23 points in win over Miller), Castlewood's Bryan Laue (31 points and 15 rebounds in win), Sioux Valley's Alec Squires (36 points and 10 rebounds in win) and Milbank's Joe Schulte (30 points and 10 rebounds in win). Let's also mention Colman-Egan's Jase Mousel and his 43-point effort on Monday in a win over Iroquois-Lake Preston.

Teams to Watch with Seasons Winding Down

This is the final week of the regular season for South Dakota's Class A and B girls basketball teams, who open postseason play next week. The Class A and B boys basketball have two weeks remaining and will open postseason play on the week of Feb. 26. We've talked quite a bit about No. 1 Class B Castlewood, No. 2 Class A Hamlin and No. 5 Class A Sioux Valley in boys and No. 4 Class A Sisseton in girls, but here's some other teams to keep an eye on.

Leola-Frederick Area Boys — The Titans just can't seem to break into the state's Class B rankings but are 17-1 after two more recent wins. Senior guard Brayden Sumption and junior guard Noah Kippley are leading the way.

Aberdeen Christian Boys — Don't rule out the Knights on securing a fifth-straight trip to the State B tournament. After starting the season 1-4 under new head coach Aaron Mueller, Aberdeen Christian recorded its 12th-straight win on Monday and has moved into the No. 2 seed in Region 1B. Joey Johnson, a 6-foot-4 senior, has played a big role along with some younger players that include 6-6 junior Konnor Furman and 6-5 sophomore Becker Bosma.

De Smet's George Jensen heads to the basket against Hamlin's Rylan Bawdon during a Lake Central Conference high school basketball doubleheader on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at the Hamlin Education Center.

De Smet Boys — The third-rated Class B Bulldogs may have recorded three losses (16-3), but they can't be ruled out from making a run at a fourth-straight State B championship. Coach Jeff Gruenhagen's team lost to Dell Rapids St. Mary in Dcember and No. 2 Class A Hamlin and No. 1 Class B Castlewood in January but have won seven in a row with the help of seniors Tom Aughenbaugh, Trace Van Regenmorter, Britt Carlson, George Jensen and Kadyn Fast but also 6-8 sophomore Grant Wilkinson.

Arlington Girls — Coach Tara (Heiser) King's Cardinals are 16-2 and just moved back into the Class B rankings at No. 5. They probably shouldn't have dropped out of the rankings since their only losses have come to No. 1 Class A Flandreau and No. 1 Class B Ethan. The Cardinals aren't huge, but have a great group of talented guards included junior twins Addie and Isabelle Steffensen and their younger sister Isabelle (a freshman), sophomore Jaelyn Huntimer and senior Harley Johnson.

Hamlin’s Addelyn Jensen (32) battles with Howard’s Abby Aslesen (14) for a rebound during the second half of the Chargers’ 68-33 win over the Tigers in the DWU/Culver’s Classic on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell. At right is Hamlin's Marissa Bawdon.

Other Girls Basketball

(All Points Unless Otherwise Indicated, Some Games Not Reported)

Tuesday, Feb. 6 — Warner 52 (Kyra Marcuson 11, Stacia Carda 10, Sophia Hoeft and Ava Nilsson each 9), Redfield 24 (Katie Rozell 14); Florence-Henry 45 (Taylor Watson 18, Caylin Kelly 12 plus 13 rebounds and 7 steals), Castlewood 26 (Kylie Wittnebel 5 points and 4 rebounds); Iroquois-Lake Preston 61 (Hadlee Holt 21 plus 13 rebounds, Adison Moore 10 plus 6 rebounds and 4 steals), Wolsey-Wessington 51 (Payton Kemnitz 24); Northwestern 53 (Ana Ratigan 21, Tara Blachford 14, Ashley Haven 8 rebounds), Webster Area 37 (Erin Sannes 13 plus 7 rebounds, Harley Johnson 7 plus 8 rebounds); Ipswich 40 (Jalyssa Hutson 10, Marley Guthmiller 9 plus 7 rebounds), Anna Nierman 9), Kaylin Onken 9 rebounds, Tristan Geditz 8 rebounds), Aberdeen Christian 24 (Jolie Fogarty 8, Sophia Fogarty 6 plus 7 rebounds and Chloe Bosma 7 plus 5 rebounds).

Sioux Valley 70, Deuel 26; Sisseton 63 (Krista Langager 16 plus 13 rebounds, Chloe Langager 15 plus 9 rebounds, Hannah Leverson 9, Ruby Rice 8), Milbank (Averie Schunaman 10, Isabella Anderson 9); Flandrerau 67, De Smet 34; Mobridge-Pollock 54, Timber Lake 15; Aberdeen Roncalli 60 (Ava Hanson 22, McKenna O'Keefe 13, Camryn Bain 8), Miller 48 (Morgan Kolda 31); Estelline-Hendricks 65, Waubay-Summit 52; Herreid-Selby Area 54, Wakpala 44; Hitchcock-Tulare 52 (Katelyn Schroeder 16, Isabel Gilbert and Cambree Hoekman 14 each), Highmore-Harrold 48 (Addison McDonnell 14, Jada Baloun 12); Faulkton Area 59 (Carley Cotton 21, Presleigh Martinmaas 10 plus 6 rebounds, Kelli Stoecker 8, Jami Senn 6 plus 6 rebounds), Potter County 57 (Kayden Cronin 19 plus 15 rebounds, Zoe Meinke 10 plus 9 rebounds).

Great Plains Lutheran's Olivia Holmen focus on catching a pass during a high school girls basketball game against Wilmot on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Watertown. GPL won 60-32.

Thursday, Feb. 8 — Clark-Willow Lake 69 (Kamryn Nesheim 19, Tehya Vig 17, Jo Vandersnick 11), Britton-Hecla 44 (Sterling Brassfield 14, Jayden Bender 12); Hamlin 56 (Marissa Bawdon 17, Addie Neuendorf and Musonda Kabwe 14), Deuel 30 (Camden Peterreins 10, Graclyn Nielsen 8); Great Plains Lutheran 26 (Madeline Prahl 7, Olivia Holmen 6 plus 7 rebounds), Northwestern 23 (Ana Ratigan 10 plus 9 rebounds, Ashley Haven 9 rebounds); Arlington 49 (Jaelyn Huntimer 17, Addie Steffensen 11 plus 13 rebounds, Harley Johnson and Jo Steffensen 8 each), James Valley Christian 47 (Kaylie Robinson 13 plus 11 rebounds, Addison Bartholow 12 plus 11 rebounds).

Deubrook Area 67 (Kadence Bowne 19, Kyarra Blum 15, Matte Bauman 10), Castlewood 56 (Sophia Kudrna 16 plus 11 rebounds, Natalie Akin and Presleyn Knecht 12 each, Gracie Haug 11); Wilmot 58 (Addison Heinje school-record 50 points, 21-25 free throws plus 9 rebounds and 9 steals and Mya Heinje 8 rebounds plus 7 steals), Ipswich 42; Warner 63 (Kyra Marcuson 24, Stacia Carda 12, Kyleigh Schopp 10, Ava Nilsson 8), Wessington Springs 54 (Avery Orth 24); Iroquois-Lake Preston 56 (Faith Steffensen 10, Adison Moore 11 plus 5 assists, Rebecca Bich 11, Hadlee Holt 10), Sunshine Bible Academy 28 (Betra Amare 10 plus 8 rebounds and Abby Hinman 6 plus 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals).

Aberdeen Roncalli 43 (Ava Hanson 11 plus 10 rebounds, Gabby Thomas 11), Aberdeen Christian 21 (Sophia Fogarty 8); Sisseton 83, Tiospa Zina 28; Mobridge-Pollock 63, Sully Buttes 50; Leola-Frederick Area 53, Herreid-Selby Area 50; Tracy-Milroy Balaton, MInn. 59, Canby, Minn. 38 (Addison Driessen 10 plus 6 rebounds, Ava Danielson 10 plus 10 rebounds).

Friday, Feb. 9 — Waubay-Summit 51 (Eva Benike 14), Waverly-South Shore 24 (Annie Stricherz 5); North Central 51 (Amree Vander Vorst 21, Ella Batie 13 plus 7 rebounds), Northwestern 44 (Tara Blachford 12, Ashley Haven 11 rebounds, Ana Ratigan 8 plus 8 rebounds); Hamlin 68 (Addie Neuendorf 22 plus 6 assists, Marissa Bawdon 20 plus 10 rebounds, Musonda Kabwe 12 plus 5 assists), Howard 33 (Abby Aslesen 21 plus 11 rebounds); Wessington Springs 49 (Carissa Scheel 14, Avery Orth 11 plus 10 rebounds), Hitchcock-Tulare 35 (Cambree Hoekman 14).

Ipswich 53 (Bri Geditz 16, Kaylin Onken 13, Marley Guthmiller 12), Sunshine Bible (Annaliese Van Zee 14 plus 8 rebounds and Abby Hinman 11 plus 7 rebounds); Faulkton Area 49 (Carley Cotton 14 plus 6 rebounds, Kelli Stoecker 13 plus 7 rebounds), Langford Area 36 (Megan Gustafson 10 plus 8 rebounds, Eliana Darling 8 rebounds, Alex Darling 8); Groton Area 61 (Jerica Locke 17, Taryn Traphagen 14, Kennedy Hansen 10 plus 6 rebounds), Redfield 37 (Katie Rozell 17 plus 6 rebounds); Deubrook Area 38 (Kyarra Blum 13, Kadence Bowne 12 plus 7 rebounds), Colman-Egan 28 (Brynlee Landis 10); Oldham-Ramona-Rutland 59, De Smet 58; Philip 53 (Drew Terkildsen 19), Potter County 50 (Kayden Cronin 15 plus 20 rebounds, Zoe Meinke 15, Emma Schlachter 12).

Saturday, Feb. 10 — Tri-Valley 65 (Lauren Grinde 25), Milbank 54 (Tyra Berry 15 plus 6 rebounds, Isabelle Anderson 13 plus 1,000th career point, Claire Snaza 11, Josie Riveland 11 plus 6 rebounds); Ipswich 43 (Tristen Genditz 11 rebounds plus 7 assists, Kaylin Onken 9, Jalyssa Hutson 9, Brianna Geditz 8), Waverly-South Shore (Carlee Mushitz and Emily Heuer 8 each); Garretson 66 (Sydney Olson 20 plus 6 rebounds, Jordy Williams 20), Elkton-Lake Benton 60 (Kylie Ramlo 30 plus 8 rebounds, Tevan Erickson 18 plus 5 rebounds).

Sioux Valley 83 (Talya Vincent 26 plus 6 assists, Isabelle Bloker 18, Kailey Cradduck 16 plus 8 rebounds), Parker 50 (Meah Wright 10 plus 6 rebounds); Aberdeen Roncalli 51 (Camryn Bain 14, Clarie Crawford 11, Ava Hanson 11 plus 6 rebounds), Warner 35 (Kyra Marcuson 12, Kyleigh Schopp 8); Herreid-Selby Area 44 (Katie Allbee 13, Jordyn Rossow 12), Waubay-Summit 36 (Eva Benike 16, Faith Larson 13); Highmore-Harrold 42 (Jada Baloun 16, Kendall Cermak 14), Langford Area 28 (Megan Gustafson 17); Wilmot 60 (Addison Heinje 31), Tiospa Zina 31 (Jaia Bursheim 14, Journee Haley 12.

Mobridge-Pollock 41 (Heidi Olson and Charley Henderson 12 each), Groton Area 33 (Sydney Leicht 11); Webster Area 67 (Erin Sannes 17, Bailee Ninke 15, Allie Case 14), Leola-Frederick Area 33 (Jillian Ellwein 18, Sofi Losure 10, Laura Sumption 10 plus 8 assists); Flandreau 65 (Lily Klein and Sadie Iott 19 each), Clark-Willow Lake 33 (Jo Vandersnick 9); Wessington Springs 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 35; Potter County 61, Pine Ridge 10.

Monday, Feb. 11 — Elkton-Lake Benton 54 (Tevan Erickson 20, Kylie Ramlo 16), Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 48 (Brynn Rauk 12, Brynn Bakken 11); Parkston 64 (Lauren Ziebart 19, Berkley Ziebart 16), Estelline-Hendricks 30 (Kenzy Beare 10, Sadie Johnson 9); Britton-Hecla 62, Waubay-Summit 61; De Smet 44, Canistota 42; Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, Minn. 56, Canby, Minn. 39 (Brynn Kockelman and Ava Danielson 7, Addison Driessen 7 rebounds); Britton-Hecla 62 (Sterling Brassfield 23 plus 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 5 steals; Tiyanna Schott 12 plus 8 rebounds and Jayden Bender 13), Waubay-Summit 61 (Madison Zirbel 15, Faith Larson 13, Aubrey Strang 12)' Hitchcock-Tulare 41 (Katelyn Schroeder 16 plus 10 rebounds, Cambree Hoekman 11), Aberdeen Christian 32 (Chloe Bosma 10, Jolie Fogarty 10 rebounds).

Hamlin's Dawson Noem defends against Milbank's Yohana Ajwanga during a high school boys-girls basketball doubleheader on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at the Hamlin Education Center. Hamlin's boys won 63-43.

Other Boys Basketball

Tuesday, Feb. 6 — Aberdeen Christian 67 (Becker Bosma 24, Joey Johnson 18 plus 7 rebounds, Brooks Jett 10, Ellis Russell 10 plus 7 assists), Ipswich 63 (Jace Konsor 25, Chet Peterson 12 plus 7 rebounds, Trevor Heinz 10); Colman-Egan 67 (Jack Mousel 21 plus 8 rebounds, Jace Mousel 20 plus 13 rebounds), Wilmot 57 (Keitrick Genia 15, Maddux Foss 12, Zane Owen 9 plus 10 rebounds); Sioux Valley 69 (Maxwell Engebretson 20, Alec Squires 16 plus 12 rebounds), Deuel 36 (Troy Jenson 12 plus 6 rebounds, Trey Maaland 11); Aberdeen Roncalli 52(Keegan Stewart 23 plus game-winning layup with 4 seconds left, Maddox Miller 19), Miller 50 (Isaak Hunter 21).

Castlewood 68 (Lane Tvedt 23, Jamison Keszler 22, Brody Bass 11 plus 9 rebounds, Quincy Thu 10 rebounds, Luke Baumberger 9), Florecne-Henry 56 (Carson Vavruska and Ty Bergh 16 each, Logan Koll and Logan Vavruska 11 each); De Smet 50 (Kadyn Fast 14, Tom Aughenbaugh 10, Grant Wilkinson 10 plus 7 rebounds, Trace Van Regenmorter 12 rebounds), Flandreau 29 (Paul Parsley 11 plus 8 rebounds); Milbank 72 (Garrett Mertens 17, Jackson Wildung 14 plus 8 rebounds, Joe Schulte 12 plus 8 rebounds), Sisseton 53 (Chrstian Shepherd 11, Nate Tchida 10, Dana Bravebull 10 plus 7 rebounds, Hayden Hellwig 9).

Highmore-Harrold 72 (Trake Cowan 20, Carson Stephenson 19), Hitchcock-Tulare 47 (Jackson Maynard 22, Patrick Maynard 14); Warner 52, Redfield 24; Waubay-Summit 69 (Jackson Wohlleber 23, Traveion Neilan 19, Camden Neilan 15), Estelline-Hendricks 49 (Wyat James 12, Braxton Pravecek 11); Deubrook Area 46, Great Plains Lutheran 35 (Brody Scharlemann 10 plus 7 rebounds, Austin Rubendall 8 rebounds); Webster Area 67 (Ian Lesnar 23 plus 6 rebounds, Matthew Mount 23 plus 8 rebounds, Jerod McCreary 8 rebounds), Northwestern 33 (Lincoln Woodring 17); Arlington 67, Sioux Falls Lutheran 43; Sully Buttes 61, Herreid-Selby Area 46.

Thursday, Feb. 8 — Hamlin 85 (Tyson Stevenson 20, Easton Neuendorf 17, Jackson Wadsworth 16, Zac VanMeeteren 9), Deuel 34 (Trey Maaland 10, Gabe Sather 10); Clark-Willow Lake 63 (Jack Helkenn 18 plus 7 rebounds, Emmerson Larson 14 plus 7 rebounds, Sullivan Felberg 10), Britton-Hecla 35 (Daniel Person 11 plus 7 rebounds); Castlewood 61 (Bryon Laue 31 plus 15 rebounds, Jamison Keszler 10, Brody Bass 8), Deubrook Area 50 (Gavin Landmark 12, Jake Jorenby 11, JP Rogness 10, Colton Trooien 8); James Valley Christian 72 (Jerrad Wallman 25 plus 7 rebounds, Ethan Bartholow 13 plus 7 rebounds), Arlington 47 (Riley Miller 12, Paxton Rheault 11 plus 6 rebounds, Blake Madsen 9 rebounds).

De Smet 52 (George Jensen 15 plus 8 rebounds, Kadyn Fast 10, Tom Aughenbaugh 9, Grant WIlkinson 8 plus 9 rebounds, Trace Van Regenmorter 11 rebounds), Wolsey-Wessington 38 (Moshe Richmond 15 plus 7 rebounds, Caleb Richmond 10); Potter County 55 (Ryder Falkenhagen 18 plus 10 rebounds, Carter Luikens 9 plus 6 rebounds, Chance Smith 8), Faulkton Area 51 (Layne Cotton 25 plus 10 rebounds, Charlie Dieter 10 plus 7 rebounds); Elkton-Lake Benton 67 (Carson Griffith 16 plus 9 rebounds, Tanner Drietz 15, Eliot Erickson 12), Estelline-Hendricks 43 (Mattix Hausman 14, Wyat James 10).

Mobridge-Pollock 69, Sully Buttes 54; Groton Area 66 (Keegan Tracy 11, Karson Zak 9), Redfield 22 (Tristen O'Daniel 9); Aberdeen Christian 47 (Joey Johnson and Becker Bosma 16 each), Aberdeen Roncalli 40 (Keegan Stewart 24); Colome 59, Sunshine Bible Academy 42; Hankinson, N.D. 58 (Raeshaun Earl 17), Waverly-South Shore 46 (Sam Appelhof 22, Colton Kranz and Zach Ries 8 each); Great Plains Lutheran 51 (Myles York 19 plus 6 rebounds, Martin Krenz 13 plus 6 rebounds, Austin Rubendall 7 plus 10 rebounds), Northwestern 46 (Lincoln Woodring 25, Nathan Melius 17).

Friday, Feb. 9 — Faulkton Area 77 (Layne Cotton school-record 52 points plus 9 rebounds and 8 steals, also school record 1,336 career ppints breaking Ryan Melius mark of 1,335 set in 1992), Langford Area 30 (Kalen Godel and Dylan Harmon 7); Mobridge-Pollock 79, Faith 72 OT; Tiospa Zina 64, Sisseton 34; Belle Fourche 61, Redfield 41; Wessington Springs 77 (Brock Krueger 15, Parker Graff and Ryder Michalek 13 each), Hitchcock-Tulare 48 (Erik Salmen 19, Patrick Maynard 16, Jackson Maynard 10).

Hamlin’s Easton Neuendorf looks to pass the ball while Viborg-Hurley’s Devin Sayler defends during the second half of the Chargers’ 81-39 win on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 in the DWU/Culver’s Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Mobridge-Pollock 79 (Michael Wald 21, Shane Henderson 20 plus 12 rebounds, Kale Knudson 20, Jackson Eisemann 13), Faith 72 OT (Jackson Schaer 27, Caden Selby 18), Sioux Falls Lutheran 55, Wilmot 39; Colman-Egan 57 (Jase Mousel 20 plus 9 rebounds, Jackson Zwart 20), Deubrook Area 56 (Jake Jorenby 22 plus 11 rebounds, Colton Trooien 9); Northwestern 55, North Central 28.

Saturday, Feb. 10 — Milbank 63 (Garrett Mertens 25, Joe Schulte 19, Graham Lightfield 10), Tri-Valley 48 (Brady Jewett 17); Leola-Frederick Area 77 (Noah Kippley 19 plus 6 rebounds, Brayden Sumption and Westyn Thorpe 10 each and Titus Kippley 6 rebounds), Webster Area 58 (Matthew Mount 18, Ian Lesnar and Tommy Vergeldt 13 each); Flandreau 50 (Luke Sheppard 22 plus 8 rebounds), Clark-Willow Lake 31 (Emmerson Larson 11 plus 6 rebounds, Aaron Zemlicka 9 plus 7 rebounds); De Smet 63 (George Jensen 23 plus 12 rebounds, Grant Wilkinson 15 plus 9 rebounds, Kadyn Fast 13 plus 9 rebounds and Britt Carlson 10), Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 45 (Beau Bakken 9); Iroquois-Lake Preston 69 (Lucas Peskey 24 plus 10 rebounds, Josh McMasters 20), Arlington 63 (Blake Madsen 25 plus 7 rebounds and Paxton Rheault 16 plus 8 rebounds).

Hamlin 81 (Tyson Stevenson 24, Easton Neuendorf 11 plus 9 assists, Evan Stormo 11 plus 7 rebounds, Zac VanMeeteren 11, Jackson Wadsworth 9 plus 8 rebounds and 5 assists), Viborg-Hurley 39 (Nick Hanson 14 plus 5 rebounds); Sioux Valley 72 (Alec Squires 36 plus 10 rebounds, Maxwell Engebretson 14, Maverick Nelson 11 plus 6 rebounds), Parker 37 (Ray Travnicek 12); Aberdeen Christian 78 (Joey Johnson 34 plus 12 rebounds, Becker Bosma and Konnor Furman 13 each), Sully Buttes 54 (Gavin Colson 22); Groton Area 78 (Jacob Zak 22, Lane Tietz 17, Keegan Tracy 12), Mobridge-Pollock 39 (Michael Wald 10); Lead-Deadwood 82, Redfield 51; Elkton-Lake Benton 63, Garretson 55; Potter County 59, Kimball-White Lake 41; and North Central 65, Herreid-Selby Area 59 OT.

Monday, Feb. 11 — Milbank 78 (Joe Schulte 30 plus 10 rebounds, Garrett Mertens 21 plus 7 assists), Estelline-Hendricks 58 (Wyat James 16, Kyler Carlson 10); Waubay-Summit 72 (Jackson Wohlleber 23 plus 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals; Jared Purdy 17 plus 6 rebounds and Dylan Rumpza 12 plus 7 rebounds); Britton-Hecla 34 (Dawson Treeby 10); Hankinson, N.D. 64, Wilmot 38; and Colman-Egan 78 (Jase Mousel 43, Jack Mousel 15), Iroquois-Lake Preston 49 (Josh McMasters 16, Weston Woodcock 7 rebounds plus 5 steals).

Aberdeen Christian 72 Joey Johnson school-record 48 points and 12 rebounds), Hitchcock-Tulare 44 (Brendan Nowell 11, Jackson Maynard 10 plus 7 rebounds); Hankinson 64, Wilmot 38; Wakpala 71, North Central 41; Florence-Henry 64 (Carson Vavruska and Ty Bergh 17 each, Logan Vavruska 11), Langford Area 24 (Jacob Samson 14, Rennan Bruns 7 and Dylan Harmon 6 rebounds); Highmore-Harrold 60, Potter County 57; Tiopsa Zina 79, Crow Creek 71; Aberdeen Roncalli 58 (Maddox Miller 20, Keegan Stewart 18), Clark-Willow Lake 35 (Sullivan Felberg 11, Emmerson Larson 10); and Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 77, Elkton-Lake Benton 50.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: School records fall for Wilmot girls basketball, Faulkton Area boys