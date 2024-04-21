Wilmington's Krarup earns District 10, Region 4 Player of the Year honor

Apr. 20—Wilmington High's girls basketball team keeps gaining momentum.

Lia Krarup, Reese Bruckner and Maya Jeckavitch are big reasons why. The trio was named to the District 10, Region 4 all-region teams. Krarup was named the region's player of the year, while Bruckner joined her on the first team and Jeckavitch was named to the second team.

Krarup, a junior, was named the player of the year for the second season in a row. She overcame two injuries at the start of the season and finished as one of D-10's top scorers at 19.3 points per game. She was third in D-10 with 71 3-pointers. She averaged 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 3.0 assists per game as well. Already the program's all-time leading scorer, Krarup has 1,316 points heading into her senior campaign.

"She is a true competitor. She was really disappointed to start the season with a back injury and then had an ankle injury on top of that. So, it took her a bit to get rolling," Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. "We knew the work she put in during the offseason would come to fruition and she wound up leading us in scoring and many other statistical categories and helped us to win the region again."

In addition, Krarup was named to the Erie Times-News D-10 Small School all-star team.

"She does a lot of things for us that I can't coach. She is a special and dynamic player," Mike Jeckavitch said. "I am super happy for her accomplishments."

Bruckner, a sophomore, was named to the first team as well. She averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game. She has 396 career points entering her junior year.

"Getting first team as a sophomore was really special for her. She has really come into her own," Mike Jeckavitch. "She is Robin to Lia's Batman. She does so many good things defensively, especially with her length and ability to alter shots. She runs the top of our press. She just makes plays. I am happy with the work she has put in and for her to get the recognition she deserves."

The Lady Greyhounds captured the region title again this winter, but saw their D-10, Class 3A championship run cut short in a 66-56 quarterfinal setback to Northwestern. They bounced back to beat Seneca, 69-40, in the consolation round to reach the PIAA tournament for the third time in program history. Their season ended at 20-6 with a loss at Avonworth in the PIAA playoffs. They hope to capture the program's first PIAA victory next year.

"The season was very successful. We had a little hiccup at the end against Northwestern. Had we played the first half like we played the second half, I think the outcome may have been a little different," Mike Jeckavitch said. "That's back-to-back 20-win seasons and two region titles in a row. It's a special group of girls who put a lot of work and time in to improve every day. I am very excited to see what we'll look like next year."

DISTRICT 10 REGION 4 ALL-STARS

FIRST TEAM

Lia Krarup (Wilmington), Jr.; Reese Bruckner (Wilmington), Soph.; Maddie Osborn (Grove City), Fr.; Lily Palko (Sharpsville), Jr.; Piper Como (Grove City), Sr.; Izzie Gamble (Grove City), Jr.; Angelina Sinclair Sanchez (Sharpsville), Sr.

SECOND TEAM

Maya Jeckavitch (Wilmington), Soph.; Macie Steiner (Sharpsville), Jr.; Kimora Roberts (Hickory), Jr.; Lacey Root (Sharon), Sr.; C.J. Sabo (Slippery Rock), Jr.; Mariah Swanson (Hickory), Sr.

Region player of the year: Lia Krarup (Wilmington)

Region champion: Wilmington

