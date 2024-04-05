Wilmington well represented in 2024 NCAA Tournament Final Four

The 2024 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will continue to excite as this weekend's Final Four matchups inch closer.

Through all the drama March brought, a few former Wilmington-area players and coaches have managed to make their way into the national spotlight of the Final Four.

From veteran coaches to homemade standout athletes, the Wilmington area has seen some of the country's top athletic talent over the years.

Here are athletes and coaches who came through the Wilmington area and are now competing in the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament's Final Four matchups.

Saniya Rivers, N.C. State Women's Basketball

Ashley's Saniya Rivers at the school in Wilmington, N.C., Monday, April 12, 2021. Rivers is the StarNews girls basketball player of the year. [MATT BORN/STARNEWS]

Before she became one of the top women's high school basketball recruits in the country, Saniya Rivers was a threat unlike any other in the Wilmington area.

A surefire bet to lead any Mideastern Conference team to a title, Rivers played for Laney in her freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Ashley. She helped both teams claim conference titles, recording a state-best 36.8 points per game as a senior.

Rivers signed with South Carolina but shocked as she announced she was entering the transfer portal after her freshman season in 2021 with the Gamecocks.

The 6-foot-1 point guard landed at N.C. State in 2022, where she found her rhythm as a sophomore before averaging 8.2 ppg this season and helping the Wolfpack (31-6) to their second Final Four appearance in program history.

Kevin Keatts, N.C. State Men's Basketball coach

UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts reacts in the Seahawks 66-64 win over College of Charleston in the second half at the 2016 CAA Men's Basketball Championship at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD.

Kevin Keatts holds a special place in any UNCW basketball fan's heart.

Before he led the Wolfpack to their first ACC Tournament title in 37 years, the Virginia native coached at UNCW from 2014-17. Keatts led UNCW to consecutive NCAA Tournaments in 2016 and 2017, the program's first since the 2005-06 season.

Now in his seventh season with N.C. State, Keatts and the Wolfpack (26-14) will look to continue a magical run that started with a seemingly improbable ACC Tournament victory on March 16.

The Wolfpack haven't lost since, most recently defeating rival Duke to advance to their first Final Four since 1983.

Honorable mention: Brad Brownell, Clemson Men's Basketball coach

While the Tigers fell just short of a Final Four appearance to Alabama on Saturday, Brownell made a significant impact in Wilmington.

He spent 12 years in the Port City, four as the Seahawks' head coach. The Indiana native led UNCW teams to an 83-40 record, claiming two CAA titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Other athletes from North Carolina in 2024 Final Four

DJ Horne, NC State Men's Basketball (Raleigh)

KJ Keatts, NC State Men's Basketball (Cary)

Alex Nunnally, NC State Men's Basketball (Cary)

Breon Pass, NC State Men's Basketball (Reidsville)

MJ Rice, NC State Men's Basketball (Henderson)

Alyssa Lewis, NC State Women's Basketball (Harrisburg)

Jarin Stevenson, Alabama Men's basketball (Pittsboro)

