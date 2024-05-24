Wilmington High softball team ousted in District 10 semifinals by Maplewood

May 23—The Wilmington High softball team came up short Wednesday afternoon.

The top-seeded Lady Greyhounds were held to just five hits in dropping a 2-0 District 10, Class 2A semifinal-round matchup to Maplewood.

Wilmington's season ends at 11-4.

The Lady Tigers (10-7), seeded No. 5, advance to the championship game to meet Saegertown on Monday at a time and site to be determined in the championship game. Saegertown defeated Seneca, 12-5, in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Maplewood lost in the quarterfinals to Sharpsville, 9-3. However, the Blue Darlings had to forfeit the win because a coach was hit with a supplemental ejection. That ejection forced the coach to sit out two games and complete a 20-minute online sportsmanship course that the PIAA requires.

A supplemental ejection is determined as any disqualification involving confronting, contacting or addressing a coach, contestant or official using foul or vulgar language, ethnic or racially insensitive comments or physical contact.

The coach served the two-game suspension. But, the online course was not completed, which forced Sharpsville to forfeit.

The Blue Darlings were the defending District 10, Class 2A champs.

The Lady Greyhounds were retired in order in the seventh. Avery Harlan popped up to second base for the game's final out.

Wilmington loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth. Stella Maynard, though, struck out swinging to end the inning.

Ava Williamson started and took the loss, tossing the first six innings. Williamson gave up four hits and zero earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Rhinn Post picked up the win, throwing just 81 pitches and striking out six.

The Lady Tigers scored the game's first run on a two-out double to left-center in the second on a 1-0 pitch.

Maplewood added an insurance marker in the fifth. The run scored on a two-out error by the first baseman. The first baseman stopped the batted ball, but it trickled away just a bit, allowing the runner to round third and score all the way from second base to push the margin to 2-0.

rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com

