Wilmington Elementary students receive rhythm basketball lessons

Apr. 15—Third- and fourth-grade students at Wilmington Elementary are experiencing their own version of Troy Bolton from "High School Musical," by putting basketball and music together.

The students' gym and music classes have combined for a rhythm basketball experience that sees students dribbling and passing the balls in sync with music.

"They loved it," said elementary music teacher Katie Greig. "They had a blast."

Greig said she has been teaching students about musical notes and rhythm, while elementary gym teacher Cherie Perrine has been teaching them how to dribble and pass basketballs.

Working with Slippery Rock University student teacher Will Tripoli, they decided to combine the lessons together to coordinate routines to the songs "Happier" and "Naturally."

Story continues below video

"They were confused at first," Greig admitted.

Perrine and Greig said once the 50 total students got the routines down, they had a fun time, with the students even coming up with dances to go along with the performance.

"They became more confident with it," Perrine said.

Perrine said she is already teaching second graders early lessons in passing and dribbling to prepare them for the lessons in third grade.

