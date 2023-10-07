Wilmington-area high school football top performers from Week 8 of 2023 season

Some tremendous performances occurred for Wilmington-area football players in Week 8.

With a state record for most points scored by Pender and Hobbton, here are the best performances from around the Wilmington area in Week 8.

Jassiah Hill, Jr., Pender: Hill rushed for six touchdowns as Pender defeated Hobbton 106-83.

Jeramiah Johnson, Jr., Pender: Johnson rushed for five touchdowns in the win.

Caden Wilson, Jr., Topsail: Wilson accounted for four total touchdowns, over 100 rushing yards, and an interception as Topsail hung on to defeat South Brunswick 40-34.

Elijah Hebron, Jr., Topsail: The Pirates quarterback threw three touchdowns while making some big plays with his feet in the win.

Jameson Prince, Sr., South Brunswick: Prince threw three touchdowns in the loss.

Caden Morton, Sr., New Hanover: Morton rushed for two touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated North Brunswick 30-21.

Tyjhere Crudup, Sr., Laney: The senior running back rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries as Laney defeated West Brunswick 49-7.

Tristin Cotto, Sr., Laney: Cotto rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in the win.

Hampton Roderick, Sr., Laney: The speedster caught four passes for 123 yards.

Quin'sir Waddell, Soph., Laney: The sophomore caught two passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

M'Kell Bellamy, Sr., Hoggard: Bellamy rushed seven times for 71 yards and two touchdowns as Hoggard cruised past Ashley 38-6.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington-area high school football top performers from Week 8