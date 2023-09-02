Wilmington-area high school football top performers from Week 3 of 2023 season

Week 3 of the high school football season is in the books for most Wilmington-area teams.

Excluding Ashley's Week 3 matchup with East Bladen on Saturday, Wilmington-area teams put forth their best efforts, resulting in some big performances.

Here are the top performances from around the Wilmington area in Week 3 of the 2023 high school football season.

2023 FANS VOTE '23 Wilmington-area fan’s choice football player of the year ballot - 41 nominees

ASHLEY FOOTBALL FIELD What's going on with the Ashley High School stadium? A timeline

Wilmington-area high school football top performers Week 3

Mason Shand, Sr., New Hanover: Shand rushed for three scores as the Wildcats outpaced Northside 42-7.

Eric Mosley, Sr., North Brunswick: Mosley rushed for two touchdowns as the Scorpions defeated Swansboro 43-0.

Jameson Prince, Sr., South Brunswick: The Cougars quarterback totaled three touchdowns against St. Pauls, including a 15-yard scamper on fourth down.

Grady Sotriffer, Sr., South Brunswick: The senior defender was in the right place at the right time on his scoop-and-score touchdown to give the Cougars the lead late in the third quarter.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington-area high school football top performers from Week 3