Wilmington-area high school football top performers from Week 1 of 2023 season

Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season in the Wilmington area is in the books, and we saw some big performances.

From Hoggard to Laney, here are the top performers from Week 1 of the 2023 high school football season in the Wilmington area.

M'Kel Bellamy. Sr., Hoggard: One of the bright spots of Hoggard's offense in Week 1, Bellamy rushed for over 100 yards and two scores.

Josiah Gillespie, Sr., Hoggard: The defensive back recorded two interceptions in Week 1.

Kolbe Little, Jr., Laney: Little went 13-for-21 with 281 passing yards and four touchdowns as Laney defeated D.H. Conley.

Tyjhere Crudup, Sr., Laney: Crudup was good for two touchdowns and 97 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Hampton Roderick, Jr., Laney: Roderick caught four passes for 124 yards and a touchdown Friday night.

Javonie Webb, Soph, Laney: The linebacker snagged two interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six in Week 1.

Arquan Fleming Jr., Laney: The corner had two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Mason Shand, Sr., New Hanover: Shand scored three times as New Hanover's lead back in Week 1 as starter Caden Morton is out with a shoulder injury.

Jameson Prince, Sr., South Brunswick: The senior quarterback threw three touchdowns while rushing for two more as the Cougars came from behind to defeat East Bladen.

Aidan Tubman, Jr., South Brunswick: The Cougars tight end caught two touchdowns in the victory.

Jabril Dashiell, Sr., North Brunswick: The senior back scored twice as the Scorpions outmatched East Bladen.

Calvin Webb, Jr., North Brunswick: The junior back had two rushing touchdowns on the night.

Garrett Gore, Sr., North Brunswick: The linebacker returned a block punt for a touchdown.

