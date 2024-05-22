Wilmer Cabrera ready for head coaching opportunity with El Paso Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC’s Tuesday morning post-training session media availability served as the introductory press conference for Wilmer Cabrera: the club’s new head coach.

Cabrera was named Locomotive FC’s new head coach on Monday. His hiring comes after the club parted ways with Brian Clarhaut on Friday night following the loss to Memphis 901 FC at Southwest University Park.

“Ultimately, the results were not just good enough,” El Paso Locomotive FC general manager Andrew Forrest said on the decision to move on from Clarhaut. “We are a third of the way into the season, we are languishing in last place [in the league], and we thought that we needed a fresh voice, and a change needed to be made and that’s the decision we came up with. We brought Wilmer [Cabrera] in. He was available. Probably the most credentialed coach in the country that was without a job.”

The 54-year-old comes to El Paso with an impressive 19-year coaching career across North America that includes stints in Major League Soccer, USL Championship and with the United States Youth National Team. Cabrera also played professionally for 20 years, representing the Colombian Men’s National Team at two FIFA World Cups and four CONMEBOL Copa America’s between 1989-1998. He debuted professionally at 17 in 1985, primarily playing in Colombia before going on to make stops in Argentina, Costa Rica and the United States.

Cabrera’s last head coaching job was with Locomotive FC’s former in-state rivals: Rio Grande Valley FC.

Cabrera spent the four seasons as the head coach at RGVFC (2016, 2021-2023). Cabrera left the club in November of 2023. That was before RGVFC ceased operations last December after the conclusion of the 2023 USL Championship season.

When presented the opportunity to coach the Locomotive and continue coaching in the USL Championship — a club and league Cabrera is familiar with — he did not hesitate to take the opportunity.

“I wanted to come over here because the club is one of the best organizations in the U.S.,” Wilmer Cabrera said. “They have a great roster, and this is a beautiful environment to work on soccer, so being part of this team for me is something that I didn’t hesitate.”

Cabrera takes over a club that is off to a horrible start a third into the season. Eleven games into its 34-game season, the Locos have won just one game, lost eight, and have pulled out a pair of draws. The Locos currently sit in last place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings and have the least number of points in the entire 24-club league.

Cabrera and the Locos have their work cut out for them not only long term wise but short term as well. The Locos’ first match under the direction of Cabrera is on Friday and it is against the best team in the league right now: Charleston Battery.

Cabrera’s first training session with the club was on Monday. His second training session was on Tuesday. The squad will travel on Wednesday and then have a training session on Thursday before playing its match on Friday.

It’s a challenge Cabrera is looking forward to.

“We have tried to fix little details but [changing] too much is not good. [Changing] nothing is not good,” Cabrera said. “So, we need to start changing things, giving them some tools, try to change little by little, understanding that we need to get results, and we are going to play against the best team in the league. So, is it challenging? Yes, but it’s beautiful. I rather be here than any other place in the world right now.”

