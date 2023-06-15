Willy Love has Rutgers football in his top seven schools

New Jersey linebacker Willy Love has included Rutgers football in his top seven, this after an official visit with the Scarlet Knights last week.

A four-star recruit according to ESPN and Rivals, Love is a consensus top 10 player in New Jersey. He is a class of 2024 prospect at Woodrow Wilson High School (Camden, N.J.).

Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse and Texas A&M all made what Love called his ‘Lucky Seven.’

Love is in the process of finalizing his other official visits. He has said in the past that he plans on making his announcement at some point prior to his senior season.

He rolled out his final seven early on Wednesday afternoon.

Blessed and grateful for every coach that have extended scholarship offers to me which is always a blessing to come but with that being said I will be focusing on these Seven lucky Schools….Where’s home? @Beastupacademy @NextLevelQBs @RivalsFriedman @247Sports pic.twitter.com/gX02sEcqKo — willy love (@iiiamwilly_) June 14, 2023

Love has talked in the past about potentially joining Rutgers football and becoming a leader of the 2024 recruiting class:

“Staying home and playing for Rutgers does have an appeal. My family would be able to come to a lot of games. Making your own legacy (at Rutgers) would be cool,” Love told Rutgers Wire in early June.

