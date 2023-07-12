Willy Love planning an ACC official visit, talks Rutgers relationship

Last week, Willy Love announced that his recruitment is wide open, this as one of New Jersey’s top players is looking to schedule an official visit to an ACC school this summer. He took an official visit to Rutgers in June.



Ranked a four-star a four-star according to Rivals, Love is a consensus top 10 player in New Jersey. He is a linebacker for Eastside (Camden, N.J.) and one of the state’s top-ranked players in the 2024 recruiting class.

A month ago, Luck unveiled a ‘Lucky Seven’ cutdown that included Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Rutgers, Syracuse and Texas A&M. He had originally cutback his list

down to four, but in his announcement last week he said that his “recruitment is 100% open.”

“Currently my recruitment is open,” Love told Rutgers Wire on Tuesday night. “I’m not worried about the recruitment process. I’m focused and locked into this senior season (that) I’m about to have with my brothers on the field. It’s about to be a scary sight to see.”



He took an official visit to Rutgers in June. The Scarlet Knights currently have three linebackers committed to the program as part of this current recruiting class.

Willy Love on opening up his recruitment beyond the 'Lucky Seven'

“I know whatever (God) above has planned for me will be the right choice and He’ll lead me in the right direction every time.”

Willy Love on if he will take more official visits

“I have plans to set up an official visit with Syracuse once the dead period lifts.”

Willy Love on when he plans to visit Syracuse football

“Most likely Week 4 for me which is our bye week.”

Willy Love on where things currently stand with Rutgers football in his recruitment

“Things with Rutgers are as steady I have a good relationship with coach Shaw (running backs coach Damiere Shaw) and coach Watson (defensive line coach Marquise Watson).”

Willy Love on why he likes the relationship with Rutgers football

“Because they can relate to me on so many different levels and we talk on a daily basis.”

Willy Love on his upcoming senior season

“Very excited. I feel as though many people are looking over me because of my past injury and because there are so many other states that produce better talent that they are really looking at New Jersey football but if they are they’re not looking in South Jersey. So for this season, I’m going to turn a lot of heads and

“Willy Love ‘will be the highest-rated player’ when I decide to commit to a university.

“But most importantly me and my brothers are cooking up something special over in Eastside and it’ll definitely be a show to watch. Make sure you have your tickets ready in December because we’ll be taking the Group III state championship trophy back to Eastside when it’s all said and done.”

Willy Love on feeling overlooked in recruiting

“Yes, but when you come from New Jersey you always will be overlooked compared to an out-of-state high-school player where they play football all year around but that’s okay…all I have to say is ”line your best player up with me” and I’ll show everybody why Willy Love is a dawg.”

Willy Love on why he will be taking an official visit to Rutgers football

“Syrause was one of the very few schools that I was able to showcase my new abilities to now that I’m 100 percent while I was on campus. I was able to turn some heads and got myself back on (the) ‘Cuse recruiting board and day in and out they explain to me that I’m a valuable asset for them.”

Willy Love on why he didn't take any other official visits after visiting Rutgers football in June

“I wasn’t able to take any other official visits due to an intense practice schedule and I had responsibilities to take care of but I’m looking forward to this season to expand those options.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire