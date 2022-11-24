Willy Love, the No. 1 recruit in New Jersey, talks about his relationship with ‘my guys’ at Rutgers

Rutgers football is in the mix for Willy Love, a prospect who is the No. 1 player in New Jersey for the next recruiting cycle.

The class of 2024 athlete is the top recruit in the state according to 247Sports. He is a top national recruit with prominent offers from Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Texas A&M among others. Rutgers was among the first programs to offer Love.

He is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete who projects either as a defensive back or a linebacker.

In a recent interview with Rutgers Wire, Love talked about several of the programs in the mix regarding his recruitment.

“I say ‘my guys’ when talking about Rutgers because they were the first school to look into when I was an eighth grader even though they didn’t offer right away and I built an outstanding relationship with coach Fran (former secondary coach Fran Brown, now at Georgia) and coach Shaw (Rutgers wide receiver coach Damiere Shaw), who both recruit me very heavy. And also coach Watson (defensive line coach Marquise Watson) offered me at Ole Miss and I have an outstanding relationship with him,” Love said. “So I say ‘my guys’ because a lot of people who were in the program prior to my offer and the guys who entered the program after my offer have all had their best interest in me.”

In the 2022 recruiting class, Rutgers landed Jacob Allen, the top-ranked player in New Jersey according to Rivals.

Check out what Love had to say about Rutgers as well as Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State in this recent interview.

