WillUConnshift from Big East to Power Five conference? Why some say move may be 'inevitable'

Jul. 5—And who knows where the university's athletic ambitions and opportunities will intersect in the meantime.

Life as UConn knows it in the basketball-centric conference could go on for another decade, sure. It's also possible, and probable, that sometime in the coming years or months or weeks or days — throw a dart, blindfolded, at a calendar — for one of the next waves of conference realignment to produce an undertow that pulls the Huskies into a new athletic world.

"There is the obvious appeal of more revenue," Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said recently in an interview when asked whether UConn, if invited, should join the Big 12 or any Power Five conference. "You're playing, certainly at the football level, better teams. There's also a lot of appeal for people like me who grew up going to the Big East Tournament in New York City and loved playing St. John's and Providence and Villanova and those teams. I just have to trust the athletic department and the trustees to sort through it and make the best decision.

"At the end of the day, one thing we don't want to have happen is move to a conference where basketball suffers. And at the same time, we don't want to be left out of realignment and wake up one day where we're in a bad spot because we didn't make the move. I think at some point, there's going to be another move for UConn. I think it's inevitable, whether it's the ACC or the Big 12. The question is, is now the right time?"

Exactly. So the conversation about purse strings and heartstrings rolls on.

—

—

UConn has nothing to decide just yet.

Soon, it could.

At one point, it most certainly will.

The university's future as a major player at a nationally elite level, and the Huskies' identity potentially taking on major change, likely centers on "when" and "what" more so than "if." Eventually, UConn will either initiate a move (like it did in moving to the Big East in 2020) or get caught up in a movement and try to manage it (like it did in joining the American Athletic Conference after the old Big East dissolved in 2013).

"Look, it's been a decade since we were left out of the mix," athletic director David Benedict said last Wednesday at Stony Creek Brewery before the latest UConn Coaches Road Show event. "I think in some ways, the longer we get away from that period of time and the more things change within the landscape of college athletics and the budgets continue to grow, it's hard to think that 10 years from now we'd still be having this conversation in the same way because I'm not so sure college athletics and conferences are going to look the same as they do today or will even next year. The timing is what it is. We've earned the right to be in the conversation."

The Big 12 is in the midst of a transformation, losing signature schools Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and reinventing itself with the additions of Central Florida, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU. Further expansion is being considered by commissioner Brett Yormark and his constituents. UConn has been mentioned far and wide as a candidate for membership, among several other universities.

The college sports world and its realignment frenzy is in a bit of a holding pattern right now. All eyes are on the Pac-12, which lost two of its own signature schools — Southern Cal and UCLA — to the Big Ten. The Pac-12 is trying to negotiate a new media rights deal for its remaining members, the strength upon which schools with an option to defect might base a decision.

Colorado and Arizona, for instance, have been labeled primary targets of the Big 12. But until they know where they stand as members of the Pac-12, they won't necessarily know what they're doing or whether they'd be better off elsewhere. Which means the Big 12 doesn't necessarily know which institutions it is courting, and UConn doesn't know how it fits in, if at all, to the next reshaping of a college sports world driven by football.

But should an opportunity come to fruition, the questions to consider are apparent. Does UConn, with an athletic department consistently operating at an annual budget deficit of about $40 million bridged by a university subsidy, leave a conference that has been so good for men's basketball for a conference that would result in, say, an additional $30 million of revenue a year?

College sports is getting more expensive. Spending gaps are widening between Power Five and non-Power Five schools. For how long is UConn's model sustainable — meaning, successful at levels demonstrated and expected — without a major cash influx? The Huskies just committed $32.1 million to men's basketball coach Dan Hurley, and every initiative important to a top athletic department, or required by the NCAA, comes with increasingly heavy price tags.

"I know what I read about," said UConn Board of Trustees member Andy Bessette, the vice-chair for the university's financial affairs committee. "It's interesting, the whole conference realignment thing. It will be interesting to see who comes out the winner. You want to be a part of who survives. I'm older, I love the history of what was there. But I'm also smart enough to know that football is not in the Big East and football is important in many ways because there are much bigger dollars there for TV rights. I don't know where it's all going to end up. David Benedict, I know, is working hard at it. UConn has to be aligned for success. I don't know what that means right now and I don't know where that ends up with us, but we have to be aligned for success."

UConn is coming off a national championship in men's basketball. Its women's basketball program has dominated the sport in recent decades and hasn't lost any momentum. Its baseball program has remarkable achievements as a Northeast program. Other sports are thriving. The Huskies' football program even showed a pulse in coach Jim Mora's first season.

UConn is as an attractive Power Five candidate as it has ever been — and the Big 12 is said to see value in a Northeast footprint and a shot in the arm to what already has been the strongest men's basketball conference in the nation in recent years. National championships won by Baylor in 2021 and Kansas in 2022 preceded the Huskies' recent title.

Joining the Big 12 would stabilize UConn from a financial standpoint and in many ways better position the program in an evolving landscape. There's the inconvenience of Big 12 travel, too. And the reality of trying to compete with legitimate football programs every Saturday. Romantic ties to the Big East exist. There's also the need, as Ritter suggested, to make sure basketball is a protected asset.

Add to that the fact that conference realignment isn't ending with the next wave and there's no panacea, not absolutes. But there would be money in the Big 12. Lots of it. Enough for UConn to jump at?

"We're exactly in the same place we were six weeks ago," Benedict said, referencing the first time he addressed the issue publicly. "We've worked very hard. The university has invested a lot of resources toward positioning UConn to be as successful as possible and, both short- and long-term, we want to make sure we're doing what's in the best interest of our university and our athletics program. As opportunities potentially present themselves, if they present themselves, we've got to do our fiduciary responsibility and evaluate every opportunity and make a decision — just like we did with the Big East opportunity."

Maybe the Big 12 comes calling soon. The Pac-12 is set to discuss some media rights options. That conference will move, and then the rest will. The initial frenzy of rumors, all the loud talk directly before and after annual conference meetings, has quieted a bit but the conversations haven't died. UConn is playing the waiting game, all it can do right now. Some movement nationally, and therefore some resolution for UConn, is expected sooner than later. Conferences aren't likely to want realignment uncertainty dragging into media day events and preseason football training camps that take place in August.

Can UConn, which has an annual athletic budget of $80 million-plus, continue to operate far into the future without Power Five money? Could it, for instance, continue to support a FBS football program without that cash?

"You could, and we have schedules for the next five years," Benedict said. "You just don't understand what the landscape is and how the new [College Football Playoff format] is going to impact things and where, ultimately, do these conferences go that are beginning to generate two times, three times, four times the money that everybody else has.

"Certainly we can, and we will, if that is the only option. But I think at some point in time you'll start to see conference members that are operating on $200 million [annually] even in the Power Five, then there are members of their conference closer to $100 million. What does the competitive landscape look like 5-10 years from now, even at the Power Five level or at the level we know it to be? I still don't know that money is a total determining factor, but it does have an impact in a lot of different ways."