Willson Contreras gearing up for return to St. Louis way ahead of schedule

MEMPHIS — The St. Louis Cardinals are expecting to get their starting catcher back, in just a matter of days as it seems Willson Contreras heals a lot faster than most.

When Contreras first broke his forearm back in early May, doctors expected him to miss upwards of ten weeks. But instead of returning at the All-Star Break, Contreras plans to be behind the plate at Busch Stadium on Monday when St. Louis hosts the Atlanta Braves.

It’s a good thing the Cardinals All-Star catcher didn’t listen to the doctors.

“I like to be challenged and when I heard the doctor say between six or eight weeks, maybe ten, I was like, no, that ain’t going to happen,” Contreras said. “I just put the right work at the right time and pushing myself to it.”

“He’s explosive back there. He’s really explosive with the bat right now,” said Redbirds manager Ben Johnson. “So everything I see, I really feel good about and I’m really relaying that message that he’s healthy.”

Contreras has been rehabbing with the Redbirds since Tuesday but doesn’t plan to be in Memphis past the weekend.

“The last game here is going to be in Sunday. Hopefully on Monday, I’ll be playing with the Cardinals. If they want me to, hah.”

I think they definitely do as when Contreras got hurt, he was leading the Cardinals with a .280 average.

