Willmar Stingers: Willmar's late rally slows up Express

Jul. 13—EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — An eighth-inning rally gave the Willmar Stingers a nice road victory Monday night.

Brady Counsell and Carter Howell drew bases-loaded walks to bring home the tying and go-ahead runs in Wilmar's 4-3 victory over the Eau Claire Express.

The game was played before 914 fans at Carson Park.

Howell was one of four Stingers to have two hits. The center fielder and lead-off hitter from Moorhead and Augustana University was 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI. He's batting .262 (38 of 145) with a .351 on-base and .407 slugging percentage.

Grant Kerry went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a walk. The first baseman from Northwest Nazarene University of Idaho is batting .345 (20 of 58) a home run and 14 RBI.

Jacob Newton was 2-for-5 with an RBI. The designated hitter from Florida Institute of Technology is batting .283 (28 of 99) with 12 RBI.

And, left fielder Asa Awbrey was 2-for-5 with a run. He's from the University of Montevallo in Alabama.

Sam Malec got the pitching win for Willmar. The right-hander from Woodbury and the University of Minnesota threw four innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and one walk. He struck out four.

Willmar (3-4 second half, 19-24 overall) and Eau Claire (4-3 second half, 16-23 overall) play again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Carson Park.

Willmar 4, Eau Claire 3

Willmar 100 000 120-4 8 1

Eau Claire 120 000 000-3 8 2

Hitting — Willmar: Carter Howell 2-4 rbi bb, Grant Kerry 2-4 r rbi bb, William Hamiter 0-3 bb-2, Jacob Newton 2-5 rbi, , Daniel Walsh 0-3 r bb, Drey Dirksen 0-4 r hbp, Asa Awbrey 2-5 r, Brady Counsell 0-2 rbi bb-2 ... Eau Claire: Ryan Lin-Peistrup 1-4 r bb, Eddie Park 3-4 bb, Nick Marinconz 1-4 rbi-2 hbp, Anthony Chavez 1-4, Alejandro Macario 0-3 r bb, Max Blessinger 2-3 bb, Connor Burns 0-4 r, Zach Lechnir 0-3 rbi sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Willmar: Rhys Stevens 2-3-3-3-3-2, Jack Blesch 3-4-0-0-0-3, Sam Malec (W, 1-0) 4-1-0-0-1-4 ... Eau Claire: Brandt Pancer 6-4-1-1-3-3, Eddy Pelc 1-3-1-1-1-0, Robert Hogan 0-1-2-2-1-0, Nick Herold (L, 3-3) 2-0-0-0-2-2