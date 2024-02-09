Willis hopes HOF induction ‘good omen' for 49ers' Super Bowl odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers could be set up for quite a special weekend leading up to their Super Bowl LVIII bout against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Running back Christian McCaffrey took home the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night while former linebacker Patrick Willis was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

In speaking to reporters after news of his induction, Willis discussed how meaningful the honor is and how it could be a good omen for his former team on Sunday.

"Really just a full-circle moment," Willis said. "The only thing I could think about when I got the knock was 'it's happening.' Because I said for so long if it's supposed to happen whenever it does it will and this is the time now."

"It is interesting that the Niners are here in the Super Bowl and this being my fifth time on the list, third time being a finalist to be up for it, so hopefully that's a good omen. But we shall see."

Willis played for the 49ers for eight seasons and made just one Super Bowl appearance in 2013, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

Now his former team has a chance to cap off a special weekend for the organization by hoisting the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with a win over the Chiefs.

